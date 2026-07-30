LiveWire Sold Hundreds Of Bikes This Quarter, You Guys! Two, At Least

Know what the best part is about falling down on the ground?



It's knowing that, unless Pennywise the Clown somehow sucks you down into the earth, you probably can't go any lower. That means things can only look up from there, right?

Along with parent company Harley-Davidson, LiveWire just reported its Q2 2026 financial results, and they show definite signs of improvement over the same time in 2025. Consolidated revenue is up, and sales in both the STACYC and LiveWire categories are also up. While the company is still posting a net loss, as expected, it is still less of a loss than it was this time in 2025. If not ideal, it is at least a mathematically improved situation.

But let's talk about the actual number of bikes sold, shall we? In Q2 of 2026, LiveWire reports that it sold 267 motorcycles worldwide. That might not sound like much, until you realize that it only sold 55 total motorcycles in Q2 of 2025. By its own count, that's a 386 percent increase; and while it still isn't tons and tons, it does definitely qualify as movement in the right direction. Similarly, reported Q2 2026 revenue is US $3.6 million, as compared to $800,000 in Q2 of 2025. It's certainly not nothing!

On the STACYC side, 5,223 units sold in Q2 of 2026, as compared to 4,872 in Q2 of 2025. Here, revenues increased slightly year-on-year: US $5.5 million in Q2 of 2026 vs. $5 million flat in Q2 of 2025.

Taken as a whole, LiveWire reported a consolidated revenue of US $9.1 million in Q2 of 2026, as compared to the $5.9 million it took in during Q2 of 2025. By the same token, it also reported a net loss of US $18.2 million in Q2 of 2026, as compared to a net loss of $18.8 million in Q2 of 2025.

Interestingly, LiveWire notes that on the STACYC side, part of its operating loss improved over the same period in 2025 "primarily due to increased gross profit resulting from recoveries on previously paid tariffs of $0.5 million." Must be nice, since it's mostly companies that will see refunds on tariffs paid and not the customers who had product prices raised on them. But I digress.

What do you think?

Going back to units of LiveWire EV motorcycles sold in Q2, though: 267 is nearly half of the total number of motorcycles LiveWire reported selling throughout the entirety of 2025 (which was 653, in case you wondered). Since Q2 plus Q1 equals H1, it's worth remembering that LiveWire reported sales of just 33 motorcycles in the first quarter of 2026. That brings the H1 total of motorcycles sold in 2026 to 300.

That's slightly less than half of the total units it sold in 2025, but there's still the second half of the year for things to improve. We'll have to see how the launch of the S4 Honcho goes, which is expected to become available to customers before the end of the calendar year.

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