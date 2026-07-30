China's CFMoto Wants Into MotoGP. Might Actually Make It Happen

It's no secret that CFMoto, the upstart Chinese powersports brand, has its sights on bigger and grander projects. From the company's new V4 architecture to its continued push for its ATVs and UTVs to take on the big dogs of Can-Am and Polaris to its racing push, the brand wants to be taken seriously. And to get truly serious, to be taken truly seriously, there's only one place that CFMoto can go: MotoGP.

The brand's aspirations are no secret, as the biggest indicator of its want is that both Moto2 and Moto3 now run CFMoto hardware. There's also the new V4 architecture, which debuted on the company's V4 SR-RR, and shows that it has the chops to make the engine design and performance necessary to compete in MotoGP. Likewise, in the past, CFMoto has literally said it wants to enter MotoGP.

So, it's not exactly been coy about its aspirations.

But new statements by the company's team principal and partner in Moto2 and Moto3, Jorge Martinez, seem to indicate that both he and CFMoto are taking that idea far more seriously than anyone's guessed so far, and whatever may come, it also includes a want to race in World Superbike, too.

Speaking to Speedweek, Martinez told the outlet, "The priorities have been set. Our partner CFMOTO is very keen to move towards the Superbike World Championship and then on to MotoGP. It is a unique event in history for a major manufacturer from China to make such investments – investments that cover all key areas: talent development, support for teams, infrastructure and technology."

Martinez added, " I can’t give a clear timeline here – perhaps it will take three or five years – but I can confirm that our shared vision is MotoGP. You have to understand – it’s not just my interest or that of CFMOTO – MotoGP itself is also hugely keen to attract a major company from China."

Now, we've spoken about MotoGP and Dorna's (the brand's former owners, but also still somewhat quasi-executives) wants from teams and the current field for any new manufacturer or team to enter the series. And how those asks are probably pretty ridiculous if you're trying to grow the sport, gain new markets, and make the racing that much better. But with Liberty Media now in charge, it's unclear whether those original conditions are still in place, especially given Liberty's penchant for adding teams to Formula 1 lately.

What do you think?

However, Martinez is likely correct in his assessment of the timeline. Even competing in Moto2 and Moto3, and being right up with the action of MotoGP, though from the sidelines, to put on a campaign such as a MotoGP campaign is one that takes time to start up and get moving. And with next year's regulations overhaul ready to occur, CFMoto is likely to wait and see what happens those first few years to put itself on the best foot it can for whenever it decides it wants in—and when it can get in.

But what do you all think? You ready to see CFMoto on the grid? And which rider should they tap?

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