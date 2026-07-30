GoPro Just Partnered With American Flat Track Racing Amid Serious Business Trouble

AMA Pro Racing recently announced that GoPro has come on as the Official Action Camera Partner of Progressive American Flat Track. This might be confusing to flat track fans, as the action camera manufacturer has been used to capture onboard footage for years. However, this announcement is the formalization and expansion of the existing relationship, and that should be a great thing for flat track fans.

GoPro cameras will capture onboard perspectives, race-day action and behind-the-scenes content across Progressive AFT’s broadcast, digital and social platforms, all in an attempt to give fans a closer look at the riders, teams and motorcycles that define the championship.

The days of shoulder cameras in MotoGP and helmet-mounted GoPros in SMX gave us some of the best viewing experiences, and footage that lives on today. If GoPro's partnership with AMA Pro Racing can bring more helmet- and bike- mounted camera angles to American Flat Track, I can only see that as being good for the sport.

“GoPro is a natural fit for Progressive American Flat Track,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Our sport delivers speed, skill and intensity from angles few other forms of motorsport can match. This partnership will bring fans closer to our athletes and motorcycles while expanding how we tell the story of the championship across broadcast, digital and social platforms.”

What do you think?

Good for fans? Yes. Good for GoPro? Maybe. In all likelihood, GoPro paid to become the official action camera partner for Progressive American Flat Track, and while I wouldn't have thought twice if I heard that 10 years ago, the lay of the land is completely different now.

GoPro laid off a quarter of its workforce in 2024, and then said it would reduce its personnel by a further 25% in April 2026, before hinting that the company might be up for sale in May. If you're sensing a downward spiral, you're correct. Since its peak in 2014, GoPro has lost roughly 99% of its value. If this campaign doesn't see results, it has the air of being one of the last big revival attempts under current ownership. I, for one, hope it works, not just because of what GoPro once was, but what it could be again.

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