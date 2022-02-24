Idaho-based gear maker Klim is known for its tough-as-nails adventure suits, boots, and helmets. With spring and the riding season just around the corner, the brand launches its 2022 gear collection to suit adventurers, enduro riders, and on-road explorers.

New in 2022, the Raptor GTX is a shell-over-armor system benefits from Dakar Rally testing with Jonah Street and Casey McCoy. Suited for aggressive dual-sport and ADV riders, the Raptor GTX features an abrasion-resistant and weather-proof construction as well as impact-mitigating protectors.

For desert riders, Klim redesigns the well-ventilated Mojave Series. The line also earns more comfort yet remains ultra-durable. Klim’s XC Lite off-road lineup may not receive the same upgrades, but it comes in new colors for 2022.

Klim isn’t afraid to leave the trail either, with the newly designed men’s and women’s Outrider Pants. The casual motorcycle trousers provide impact and abrasion protection without sacrificing everyday comfort. Thanks to the low-profile armor, users can feel confident in the Outriders on and off the bike.

The F3 Carbon Off-Road Helmet enters a competitive segment with a lightweight, hand-lade carbon fiber shell. However, the brand balances protection with lightweight construction, still gaining ECE approval in the process.

Aside from the new products in Klim’s line, the men’s Badlands Pro and women’s Artemis suits return for 2022. Klim doesn’t rest on its laurels though, improving the popular adventure jacket and trouser sets for the new riding season. The GORE-TEX 3-Layer Pro Shell not only safeguards the ride with exceptional abrasion resistance and impact protection, but the jacket also delivers excellent ventilation for the warmer months.

Prices vary by product line but Klim will start shipping the 2022 gear on March 1, 2022. With only a few weeks to go before spring and the riding season arrive, there’s no better time to stock up on new on-road and off-road gear.