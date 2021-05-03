The Conformitè Europëenne (CE) rating system helps standardize safety gear within the motorcycle market. The lower-tier level A rating qualifies for road use, but premium gear makers like Klim only produce jackets and pants that meet CE’s level AA ranking. Of course, the AAA designation is even more stringent, but its seldom achieved by road-going products.

CE typically awards AAA ratings to racing gear using protective materials like leather and robust textiles. Klim has been reluctant to produce such products, noting that the “AAA rating has remained possible but unrealistic for gear meant for adventure travel, because of the expected associated comfort penalties.” However, the Idaho-based brand just developed an ultra-protective fabric that’s still lightweight and breathable.

Featuring Vectran and Gore-Tex technologies, Klim’s Badlands Pro A3 jacket and pants set is the first AAA-rated adventure touring gear on the market. The flagship kit retains many of its standard features like D3O back, shoulders, elbow, knees, and hip armor. However, Klim adds a new level of protection by combining Vectran fibers with high tenacity twisted-yarn Cordura nylon. Made from the same liquid-crystal polymers used in bowstrings, sailcloth, and the Mars Rover, the Vectran material is incredibly strong yet lightweight.

Paired with a three-layer laminate Gore-Tex Pro shell, the Badlands Pro A3 also features optimal water resistance and breathability. That special construction results in a 17-percent increase in abrasion and cut resistance while decreasing weight by 10 percent. The kit also maximizes rider comfort with 16 total vents and pockets, and a moisture-wicking, odor-fighting liner.

Starting at $1,499.99 for the jacket and $899.99 for the pants, Klim will offer the Badlands Pro A3 in very limited quantities. Yes, that’s a pretty penny for an adventure touring set, but if you’re looking for the utmost protection on the market, Klim’s new fabric has you covered.