Wunderlich Reveals Its Dream Bike Giveaway BMW R 1250 GS Worldcrosser

In December 2021, Wunderlich, an aftermarket BMW expert, stated that its current promotion, Wunderlich Traumbike, will give fans the opportunity to win their dream bike. In three steps, participants had to choose one of 29 available models. The winner of the model of choice was announced on January 3, and we now have a winner. Unsurprisingly, the BMW R 1250 GS, the undisputed king of adventure bikes, came out on top.

There were 13,833 votes cast, and the R 1250 GS came out on top. The R 1250 GS Adventure, its more expensive sibling, was right after it. I was surprised to see that the ordinary GS received more votes than the premium Adventure model. Not everyone, I suppose, requires the greater fuel capacity and high-tech features. Third place went to the R 1250 RT tourer. That being said, Wunderlich set out to customize BMW's flagship adventurer into the ultimate dream bike. Needless to say, the result is outstanding.

The BMW R 1250 GS Worldcrosser, as it’s being called, has been designed by Edgar Rüttger, and garnered more than 26,000 votes—comprising 53.1 percent of all the votes. A total of ten designs were put up for voting, with the LunarX garnering 25.7 percent, at second place, and the CSL at third place with 21.1 percent of all votes. The BMW R 1250 GS Worldcrosser employs a sleek design composed of varying shades of black and gray.

As the name suggests, it’s wrapped in a livery depicting the globe and a compass, accentuating the bike’s adventurous nature—although I’m sure you’d be hard pressed to find any adventurer who navigates with a compass instead of Waze or Google Maps. With the design of the Wunderlich Traumbike already decided, it’s just a matter of actually executing it in the metal, outfitting it with tons of Wunderlich goodies, and turning it over to its new owner. With that, we now enter the final stage of the contest, and that’s simply waiting and seeing who the lucky winner of the R 1250 GS Worldcrosser will be.

The winner will be announced on April 30, 2022 at the Wunderlich Anfahrt 2022, and the bike will be handed over to its new owner in July, 2022, during the BMW Motorrad Perfection Training to be held at the Nordschleife, Nürburgring. If you haven't registered just yet, you still have some time to get your name in the list. Be sure to register before March 31, 2022, through the official Wunderlich website linked below.