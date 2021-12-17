Aftermarket BMW specialist Wunderlich is giving its fans and patrons the chance to win their dream bike in its latest promotion. Divided into three steps, participants will be asked to choose one from 29 available models. Voting for the motorcycle to be given away started on December 11, 2021, and will run until January 3, 2022, when the motorcycle with the highest votes will be chosen to move on to step two.

Of course, Wunderlich wouldn’t be Wunderlich if not for its impressive arsenal of aftermarket goodies. As such, step two of the contest consists of decking out the model of choice in full Wunderlich kit. To make things even better, Wunderlich has commissioned French designer Nicolas Petit to create several designs for the BMW of choice. Out of all the designs to be submitted by Petit, one will once again be chosen through a votation. Of course, the winning design will be executed in the metal, and will, as such, serve as the custom BMW machine to be given away.

The last step to winning your dream machine is, as expected, registering and crossing your fingers that you get chosen as the lucky winner. The bike will be given away in July, 2022, during the Motorrad Action Team’s Perfection Training sessions at the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring. Prior to the event, however, the final design, as well as the winner of the motorcycle will be announced to the public at the end of April.

Now, naturally, a contest of this magnitude will certainly attract hundreds, if not thousands, of interested participants from all over the world. Surprisingly, it would appear that anyone from any country can easily participate, as I was able to cast a vote for my bike of choice all the way from Manila. That being said, chances are you’d be finding it difficult to take delivery of the bike—should you win, that is—if you’re situated anywhere outside of Europe. Hopefully soon, Wunderlich will give us some clarity concerning who exactly is eligible to win the bike.