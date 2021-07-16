Ever since most of us started relying on smartphones for navigation, there’s one thing most riders have wanted: A sturdy, usable mount on the dash that also charges our phones while we ride. Wunderlich has some good news for you if you’re a BMW rider with the introduction of its handy new USB charging box. Not only will it fit (and charge) your smartphone, but it also works for other GPS navigation units as well. Let’s take a look.

The Wunderlich USB charging box slots into your existing BMW navigation device holder (Navigator V or VI) and instantly improves it in two ways. One, it locks your chosen device in place, so it’s more difficult for anyone with nefarious intent to steal. Two, it charges the device while you’re on the go. It’s a simple and elegant solution to two things that most riders want while they’re riding.

When Wunderlich says it will work on any BMW, they mean it. You don’t need a big, expensive adventure touring rig to take advantage of this device. According to Wunderlich’s guide, it’ll work with your BMW C-series scooters and the BMW G 310 R and GS just as well. Nice!

Gallery: Wunderlich BMW Universal USB Charge Box

6 Photos

There are ports for USB 3.1 A and USB 3.1 C ports, which are compliant with quick charge standards QC 3.0 and QC 4.0. A conveniently and logically located LED light tells you the charging status, and there are elastomer covers that you can neatly slide into place when the charging ports aren’t in use. They’re designed to protect your charge box from any spray when you ride through wet and/or muddy situations.

The Wunderlich USB charging box is designed to be used with other Wunderlich accessories that more specifically fit the device you want to charge. For example, a MultiClamp adapter that works with most phones, or a model-specific SP-Connect smartphone case is necessary to mount your phone securely.

In the name of sustainability, Wunderlich says that it uses a mix of recycled plastics combined with 20 percent fiberglass to make each of its charging boxes. They’re solid, stable, and try to make best use of recycled materials at the same time. Each Wunderlich USB charging box comes with a five-year warranty.

Wunderlich’s universal USB charge box starts at 99.90 Euros (or about $118) on its own, or 119.90 Euros (about $142) if you want either the MultiClamp or SP-Connect versions. As of July 16, 2021, there is serious flooding in Grafschaft, the municipality in Germany where Wunderlich HQ is located. Per the company’s current information, they are still taking orders online, but they thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.