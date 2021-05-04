Updated BMW G 310 GS Launched In Japan

When BMW first launched the G 310 range of bikes, I wasn't too sure if the bikes were going to be well-received, particularly in the U.S. market. After all, a tiny little 310cc single-cylinder engine would hardly produce enough power to comfortably cruise America's sprawling freeways. While the bike has been available in the U.S. market for a few years now, it's in Europe and Asia where the smallest-displacement BMWs shine the brightest.

Co-developed with Indian motorcycle giant TVS, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have made the Bavarian marque more accessible to beginners and enthusiasts with a tighter budget. Employing the same unmistakable BMW styling, while packing a more docile and beginner friendly power plant, the G 310 R and G 310 GS continue to be highly sought after options in the beginner sphere. In countries like Japan, which have strict licensing restrictions for bikes with displacements exceeding 400cc, the G 310 is a rather popular motorcycle both for commuting and leisure rides.

BMW Motorrad has released the updated version of the G 310 GS in Japan to feature quite a few notable updates. This newest iteration of the entry-level adventure bike is already available in the Indian market, and it gets styling updates as well as a few ergonomic updates to make the bike for suitable for a wider range of riders. For starters, BMW Motorrad Japan is now offering the G 310 GS in a 40 Years Edition livery. Featuring a black base color accentuated by sharp yellow graphics and sleek silver elements, the 40 Years Edition colorway gives the G 310 GS an elegant and adventurous aesthetic.

Apart from the special edition color option, the updated bike also features a new full-LED headlight with a dashing LED DRL strip reminiscent of bigger bikes like the BMW F 900 R and S 1000 R. The turn signals have also been swapped out to feature LED units as standard, as opposed to the large and unsightly incandescent units of the previous model. Lastly, BMW has upgraded the bike's brake and clutch levers to feature adjustability, making it easier for riders to find a comfortable setting—a very helpful feature to have, especially for those just starting out on two wheels.

The 313cc single-cylinder engine rated for around 34 horsepower remains unchanged for the most part. Having ridden this bike several times, I can say that this engine is one of the smoother single-cylinders out there. It's also very tractable and forgiving, with its linear powerband inspiring confidence across the rev range. BMW Motorrad Japan has priced the new G 310 GS at JPY 709,000, or the equivalent of $6,484 USD. It's safe to say that we can expect the updated G 310 GS to begin trickling into other markets pretty soon.