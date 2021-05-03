Yamaha Launches Updated MT-25 And MT-03 In Japan

Yamaha makes an interesting lineup of naked bikes under the MT moniker. In the U.S., the MT-07, MT-09, and MT-10 used to go by the FZ name, and were subsequently changed to follow the naming convention used for the rest of the world in 2017. Now, for those of you not in the know, MT stands for Master of Torque. Yes, I know it's kinda tacky, and no, I'm not making this up.

Having a bike called the Master of Torque would have you thinking that your machine would be a wheelie-popping, tire-shredding, fire-breathing beast. Now while these can describe the likes of the MT-07,09, and 10, the same can't be said for the smaller bikes in the Yamaha MT range. It is, however, pretty cool that our European friends can literally start their two-wheeled careers on a Master of Torque in the form of the MT-125, and eventually work their way up to the big daddy MT-10.

Beginner riders looking to swing a leg over a naked Yamaha will be delighted to know that Yamaha has updated two of its entry-level naked bikes—the MT-25 and MT-03. Initially launched in the Japanese market, these two bikes will soon make their way to markets all across the globe. We can expect to see the Yamaha MT-25 make its way to the Southeast Asian and European markets as a good entry-level, A2-compliant machine. The MT-03 on the other hand, will likely ship to the U.S. sometime soon.

At a glance, it can be easy to mistake the new entry-level naked bikes as the bigger, badder MT-09. This is because Yamaha has given the new MT-25 and MT-03 a similar colorway as that of the new MT-09. A matte dark grey metallic, as well as a sharp deep purplish blue metallic are also available for the new bikes. As far as features go, the MT-25 continues to be powered by a 249cc parallel-twin engine rated for 35 horsepower. The MT-03 gets a slightly bigger engine in the form of a 320cc parallel-twin rated for a meatier 42 ponies.

As far as pricing is concerned, the MT-25 has been pegged at JPY 621, 500, or the equivalent of $5,691 USD. The MT-03, on the other hand, retails for JPY 654,500, or the sum of $5,993 USD.