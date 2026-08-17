Royal Enfield Wants To Prove You Don’t Need A Giant Bike To Tour America

There are few places on Earth where the idea of the Big American Motorcycle is more visible than South Dakota in August. Huge touring rigs, giant V-twins, acres of luggage, and enough chrome to cause problems for passing satellites descend on the Black Hills for Sturgis. And right in the middle of all that, Royal Enfield has decided it's a great time to remind everyone that exploring America doesn't necessarily require 900 pounds of motorcycle.

Royal Enfield North America has partnered with motorcycle travel company Vintage Rides to bring guided and self-guided motorcycle tours to the US for the first time. It's an extension of an existing partnership that's already taken riders through the Himalayas, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Now, as Royal Enfield celebrates its 125th year, America gets added to the itinerary.

The first US operation is based in South Dakota's Black Hills, and the timing couldn't be much better. Vintage Rides' North American fleet is available for rentals during the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which runs from August 7 through August 16. Riders can grab a travel-prepared Royal Enfield, explore the surrounding roads, and then head into Sturgis to experience one of the biggest motorcycle gatherings on the planet.

Photo by: Royal Enfield

That makes for a pretty entertaining contrast. American touring culture has traditionally gravitated toward motorcycles with big engines, big fairings, big luggage, and curb weights that make backing into a downhill parking space a decision you'll regret immediately. Royal Enfield's approach is considerably simpler. Take relatively accessible motorcycles, prepare them for travel, point them toward some excellent roads, and let the scenery make up for the lost horsepower.

Following Sturgis, Vintage Rides will kick off its first self-guided US trips on August 17 with the Best of the Black Hills and Black Hills Blast tours. The company handles the curated routes and accommodation, leaving riders to concentrate on the riding rather than spending half the evening arguing with Google Maps and wondering whether the motel they booked has WiFi.

But zooming out, it's clear to see that there's a bigger story here than motorcycle rentals in South Dakota. Royal Enfield has spent years making a name for itself with motorcycles that deliberately avoid chasing the industry's horsepower and technology arms race. Machines such as the Himalayan have instead leaned heavily into accessibility and usability, making the idea of actually going somewhere on a motorcycle considerably less intimidating.

Photo by: Royal Enfield

Vintage Rides essentially turns that philosophy into a product of its own. Someone doesn't necessarily have to walk into a dealership, buy a Royal Enfield, outfit it for travel, plan a route, and organize an entire trip. They can simply rent a prepared bike and go. For people curious about motorcycle travel, that's a much easier doorway into the experience.

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It's also clever brand building. Motorcycle companies normally spend enormous amounts of money convincing us their latest machine can take us somewhere spectacular. Royal Enfield is increasingly interested in handling the "somewhere spectacular" part, too. Future Vintage Rides trips are already planned for other riding destinations around the US, with both fully guided expeditions and self-guided options coming.

And that's perhaps the most interesting part of this partnership. Royal Enfield isn't trying to convince Americans that big touring motorcycles are somehow bad. They're brilliant tools for the job, and plenty of riders love them for good reason. It's simply presenting another option, one where the motorcycle doesn't have to dominate the entire trip.

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