This Mid-Travel Kit Makes the New Can-Am Defender HD11 the Perfect Backcountry Companion
Better travel, better clearance, Cedar Suspension Co.
I'm a big fan of mildly modified utility-focused UTVs. The base machines are great tools, sure, but adding a bit here and there, especially hunt-focused items, can turn even some great factory machines into perfect backcountry companions. Unfortunately, I started off with the go-fast kind of UTV for my own personal build, and now I'm slightly kicking myself in the head cause I'd like full doors, HVAC, and a bed to drop a bull elk into.
And aftermarket parts like Cedar Suspension Co.'s (CSC) mid-travel kit are making it real hard not to trade in my Maverick X3 Max for the new Defender HD11, cause hot damn, does this machine look ready to go all the insanely difficult places I like to go.
I would, however, likely want to add a turbocharger to it. But I know the Evolution Powersports folks are working on just that.
CSC Can-Am Defender HD11 Mid-Travel Kit
CSC's new mid-travel kit consists of a handful of upgraded parts, all of which add not just clearance and travel, but also square up the Defender HD11's stance and extend its width to a whopping 72 inches. The setup also allows for customers to swap the stock tires for 35s, and have more than enough clearance for the stock wheel arches.
The kit itself comes with high-clearance front A-arms, extended rear suspension components, extended axles, upgraded tie rods, grooved Delrin suspension bushings, integrated steering stops, grease fittings on the A-arms, and all the required installation hardware. Customers will also be able to choose different shocks, ball joints, axles, and powder-coat finishes, which not only lets each person customize their specific machine, but tailor it to the type of off-roading they do.
And everything is made right here in the US of A in Cedar City, Utah, which isn't that far from my own home outside of Park City.
As for the optional shocks, you get two choices. While you can use the stock shocks, CSC will offer both the SDi Terrain Master 2.1 shocks or SDi's E-CLIK Active Pro suspension which is electronically adjustable. That said, both are going to add to the overall MSRP of the kit, which starts at a pretty reasonable $4,999. That, however, doesn't include any labor, as it's either up to you or your local shop to install, and you can get CSC to do some of the prep work, too, but for additional cost.
Now I just need to win the lottery—not gonna happen here in Utah—trade the Maverick X3 in, and start dream UTV build 2.0.
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