Riding To Mr. Beef, The Real-Life 'The Bear' Location, on a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

I don't know about you, but riding motorcycles makes me hungry.

Not just hungry for any random food; hungry for good food. Now, it's true that what you and I consider 'good' may differ, because everyone's got opinions. So let me tell you what I mean: Tasty, soulful, and honest. I'm not talking about how many Michelin stars anything has; I'm just talking about something tasty, and that you'll hopefully want to try next time you're in the area.

Chicago food isn't all hot dogs and pizza; it's more than that. We've got a ton of great food, reflective of all the many people who call this place our home. Different cultures, different traditions, different ingredients; one Chicago. Growing up here was amazing, if for no other reason than that there are so many different things to try that your brain and your taste buds will never, ever get bored. Your face might eventually hurt from smiling too much at all the kind mom n' pop restaurant owners and staff, though; but that's a good problem to have.

What better way to experience the tasty food that a city like Chicago has to offer than on a motorcycle? While it's true that you could take public transportation, bicycle, or drive, we're clearly big fans of motorcycles around here. I hopped on a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to go check out the site of the FX and Hulu TV series The Bear, which is the one and only Mr. Beef on Orleans.

Not every beef stand in Chicago has its own parking lot (and for that matter, definitely not every restaurant, period). Having been around since 1979, Mr. Beef does, and because it's quite small, that also makes riding a motorcycle there a whole lot easier. While there is street parking available as well, you have to pay for it (the parking lot is free).

What do you think?

I don't know about you, but I'd rather save my money for the food than spend it on parking if I can avoid it, right? Right.

Want to know how the food is, and what the experience is like? Click the video above and give it a watch! This is the first episode in our new RestauRides series, where I'll be visiting tasty mom 'n pop restaurants in and around Chicago and bringing them to you, wherever you are, on our YouTube channel. Be sure to like and subscribe so you don't miss an episode, and share with your friends!

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