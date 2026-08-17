It Looks Like The US Is Getting Yamaha's Sweet Retro Naked Beginner Next Year

Listen, I mean absolutely no shade to the V Star 250. I mean, one of the first moto assignments I ever had involved riding it (and a bunch of other V Stars) around some stunning mountain roads in Georgia. It's there that I discovered that I did, in fact, really appreciate the V Star 950's engine, even though my personal moto preferences aren't particularly cruiser-oriented.

But at the same time, it seems like Yamaha may have decided it was time to try something new in the US; at least, if the NHTSA docs that Dennis Chung over at Motorcycle.com dug up are any indication. While the list of street-legal 2027 models that Yamaha is bringing includes the XSR155, which has previously been released in India and some Southeast Asia markets but not in the US, it also appears to be missing the V Star 250 entirely.

And, you know, in a way, both of these bikes are meant to offer a timeless styling appeal for low-displacement riders. Everyone's tastes are different, of course; as for me, I love a good retro naked bike, so I'm definitely on the side of the XSR155, style-wise. Mind you, unlike the V Star 250, I haven't ridden one yet, so I can't offer an opinion on anything other than its looks. If you're a fan of XSR styling, well, you're pretty much bound to appreciate the pocket-sized version, aren't you?

Yamaha XSR155 - Scrambler Accessory Kit (India) Photos by: Yamaha Yamaha XSR155 - Cafe Racer Accessory Kit (India) Photos by: Yamaha

Especially when you consider some of the accessory packages that Yamaha has available from the factory in other markets. In India, for example, you can get dedicated kits to make your XSR155 into the small-displacement scrambler or cafe racer of your dreams, like so.

To be clear, there's been no word whatsoever on whether Yamaha also plans to bring either or both of these accessory kits over. It'd definitely be a nice option, though! A bike like this would be a convenient urban runabout, just as long as you didn't need to hop on any highways as part of your everyday routine.

There's also, of course, a question of what the pricing will be like. Currently, the V Star 250 carries a US MSRP of $4,799. The current smallest member of the XSR lineup in the US is the XSR700, which (apart from having a much larger displacement) retails for $8,599. If the XSR155 can slot in under the pricing of the V Star 250, it seems likely to be well-received.

What do you think?

Considering that Honda's minimoto lineup in the 150cc range ranges from $3,599 to $4,399, and considering that the XSR155 is small-displacement but not a truly miniature motorcycle, it seems like there's a good opportunity to carve a nice little niche for itself.

But what do you think? Are you into an XSR155 in the US, especially if Yamaha offers some sweet accessory packs for it? Or would you just head straight to the aftermarket to customize your mini-XSR anyway? Let me know in the comments.

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