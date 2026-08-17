Ducati Fills Gap in Panigale Range With V4 SP for 2027

Between legal filings and spy shots, the rumors surrounding what to expect at EICMA are in full swing. A recent California Air Resources Board (CARB) filing made by Ducati indicates that the Italian manufacturer is about to fill a gap in its Panigale superbike range, as early as 2027.

As reported by Motorcycle.com, CARB filings list a Ducati Panigale V4 SP for 2027. For those of you who kept an eye on CARB filings this year, the inclusion of a Panigale V4 SP will come as a surprise, as Ducati certified its 2027 Panigale V4 line-up in March of this year. But it appears the Italian marque added to those certifications last month.

A Ducati Panigale V4 SP hitting dealerships next might come as a surprise to some, but it should come as a shock. An 'SP' variant of Ducati's flagship superbike is nothing new; in fact, it's to be expected. The bikes from the Italian powerhouse have been wearing the 'SP' moniker since the 80s, and the previous generation Panigale V4 came in both SP and SP2 variants. Still, since the current generation of Panigale V4 hit the market in 2024, there's been no sign of an 'SP' model until now.

Ordered from least tricked out to most, the current Panigale V4 range looks like this: V4, V4 S, and V4 R. The V4 SP model will be stacked with features but fall just shy of the V4 R, which is the platform that Ducati bases its BSB and WSBK factory racing machines on.

What do you think?

For Ducati, 'SP' means 'Sport Production', and it's safe to say we can expect some trick parts on the 2027, but we can't say for certain what'll be on the next Ducati V4 SP. But you can expect plenty of weight-saving parts and plenty of track-focused adjustable parts. What we can say for sure, thanks to the CARB certification, is that the V4 SP will use the same 1,103cc V4 powerplant as the one used in the current Panigale V4 range.

Although we don't know how much the V4 SP will cost, we can speculate. The 2026 V4 S has an MSRP of $35,595, and the 2026 Panigale V4 R comes in at $49,995, so expect the V4 SP to slot somewhere in between the two.

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