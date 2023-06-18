In an interesting twist to the “normal” way of selling pre-owned motorcycles, BMW Motorrad took it a step further in Italy, taking old bikes and scooters, and turning them into a genuine product line, regardless of age and date of first registration.

Translated, BMW Motorrad’s General Manager of BMW Motorrad Italy Alessandro Salimbeni, stated “A BMW motorcycle that has already come a long way is a motorcycle that has already experienced adventures, with a story to tell." "Each BMW Timeless vehicle has traversed varied landscapes, conquered challenges, and is ready to embark on new journeys with its new owner. If a motorcycle's value lies in its history, BMW Motorrad's responsibility is to nurture and support that value over time. With BMW Timeless, our brand becomes even more inclusive and accessible. We now consider pre-owned BMWs to be on par with our new products, offering not only exclusive services like BMSI maintenance packages and tailored financial solutions but also an entire brand campaign. In the current market scenario, I firmly believe that used BMWs present an intriguing alternative to new products, even from other brands."

Original Quote:

(“Una moto BMW che ha già fatto un po’ di strada è una moto che ha già vissuto delle avventure, con una storia da raccontare. Ogni BMW Timeless ha viaggiato, visto paesaggi e superato sfide ed è pronta a farlo ancora insieme al suo nuovo proprietario. E se il valore di una moto è proprio la sua storia, noi di BMW Motorrad abbiamo il compito di supportarlo nel tempo. Con BMW Timeless il marchio BMW Motorrad diventa ancora più inclusivo, rendendosi di fatto ancor più accessibile. Oggi consideriamo l’usato BMW con lo stesso pregio del nostro prodotto nuovo, dedicandogli oltre a servizi esclusivi, come i pacchetti di manutenzione BMSI o specifiche soluzioni finanziarie d’acquisto, anche una vera e propria campagna di brand. Credo fermamente che nell’attuale scenario di mercato l’usato BMW rappresenti un’interessante alternativa a prodotti nuovi, anche di altre marche, soprattutto per quei motociclisti più esigenti che sognano di guidare una moto dai grandi contenuti tecnologici e capace di regalare un impareggiabile piacere di guida, senza tralasciare il non trascurabile dato del prezzo d’acquisto.”)

Instead of selling a pre-owned bike, as is where is, or slightly fixed up and ready to ride again, the German brand in Italy is going for a more meaningful pre-owned program. Through this, BMW Motorrad helps preserves its legacy, by creating a new product line that involves the brand’s legacy models. BMW Timelesss brings a new flavor to the table, a love for the classics. With this program. Perhaps Motorrad could take this program to other countries, as there are quite a number of customers that have a yearning for the vintage, especially ones that were cared for and sold by the original equipment manufacturers themselves.