Spanish Accessory Specialist Puig Has A New Brake Cooler For Sportbikes

Motorcycles of today are chock full of performance-oriented tech that has trickled down from the world of racing. From cutting edge electronics to aerodynamic enhancements, it seems that bikes are getting more and more sophisticated. Nevertheless, while all these performance features surely provide some form of benefit when riding at the limit, for us mere mortals, they just look really cool.

Such is the case for aftermarket aero parts such as winglets, and in this case, these Brake Coolers from Spanish aftermarket specialist Puig. Derived directly from the world of racing, these brake coolers are standard equipment on the world’s top race bikes in the MotoGP and WSBK. You’ll also be able to find them on top-shelf supersports and hyper nakeds like the Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory. With that said, Puig now lets you achieve the added benefit, not to mention the cool factor, of these race-derived brake coolers.

Based on the images provided, the brake cooler seems to be a universal fit for most sport and naked bikes as it mounts onto the caliper bolts and the pinch bolts on the forks that hold the axle. The images provided show Puig’s newest product installed on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and a Yamaha YZF-R1, both of which rocking Showa forks found in a variety of other models. As such, installation of this aftermarket accessory should be easy and straightforward.

According to Puig, the Brake Cooler can lower operating temperatures of your brakes by as much as 10 degrees Celsius, especially on hotter days when riding spiritedly. This is particularly useful for those who enjoy hitting the track or tearing up their local twisties. Furthermore, Puig also claims that the brake coolers improve aerodynamics by reducing air turbulence at the front wheel, thereby improving stability at high speeds.

Unlike, however, the fancy carbon brake coolers we find on race-spec machines, Puig’s version is made of a more affordable ABS plastic in order to keep costs down. Furthermore, Puig will provide a parts certificate for the aftermarket accessory in order to guarantee its road legality, as aerodynamic modifications of this sort have strict guidelines, particularly in Europe. Furthermore, Puig has yet to announce pricing, colors, and specific models for its new aftermarket brake cooler.