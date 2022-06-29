Do you have (or are you expecting) a shiny, new Husqvarna Norden 901? Half the fun of a new bike is thinking about all the accessories you’re going to get for it, of course—and Touratech is only too happy to help. The German adventure accessories specialist has a full line of its signature and understated bits that are both protective and rugged, just for the newest adventure bike on the block. Let’s take a look.

First, for something mostly unseen, but definitely felt: Your suspension. Touratech offers both a shock absorber and fork cartridges that offer plenty of adjustability. If you’re missing a few inches in the inseam, like yours truly, Touratech also has an option that lowers your 901 by 35mm, or almost 1.4 inches.

Packing up for a big journey? No matter what kind of road or lack of road you’ll be riding, Touratech offers a full range of extremely sturdy luggage racks, top cases, and panniers to suit your specific style and needs. Hard aluminum cases are, of course, an option—but there are soft bags, as well. If you’re concerned about the width of your 901’s rear with luggage, there’s even a special snug-fitting pannier option that’s meant to nip things in just a bit—definitely a plus if you plan on lane splitting.

Gallery: Touratech Husqvarna Norden 901 accessories

4 Photos

Naturally, there’s a whole range of 901 protection available as well. From crash bars to headlight guards to hand guards, to a skid plate, Touratech has a whole range of options sized to fit your Norden 901 exactly. Whether you’re gearing up for adventure or you just want to look like you do, you have plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re looking for something for your 901 that you haven’t seen mentioned here, Touratech also has quite a few other bits and bobs sized for your bike, as well. There’s a windscreen spoiler, long-distance foot pegs, a 25mm handlebar riser, and more.

Finally, if you’re the kind of person who would prefer Touratech to install an entire package with everything you could dream of for you, the company offers its Norden 901 World Travel Edition Black. This is a 901 with the entire accessories catalog thrown at it and installed, basically—built up inside Touratech’s own workshop, based either on a vehicle you bring it, or on a brand new one you purchase. If you’re interested in this option, you’ll need to contact Touratech directly to find out more.