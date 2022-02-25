Are you a Husqvarna rider in Australia who’s planning your riding calendar for 2022? If so, then you’ll want to know that Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia announced plans for its Husky Trek 2022. This year, it’s scheduled to take place in beautiful Queensland Country, which offers a range of off-road riding experiences to whet your taste for two-wheeled adventure.

From August 14 through 19, 2022, owners of Husqvarna 701 Enduros and Norden 901s are invited to participate in an unforgettable five-day riding experience. Husqvarna says it will offer something for riders of all ability levels, with all routes pre-ridden and optional hard routes available for those riders who want an extra challenge.

Husky Trek 2022 participants will benefit from a tour that includes lead riders, course markers, and GPS files—so all you have to do is saddle up every morning and ride. A luggage van will tag along and keep your luggage secure, so you don’t have to worry about where you’ll put your stuff. Both mechanical and medical support will also be available throughout the ride. There will even be both a backup and a sweep vehicle riding along behind the group each day to keep everyone cared for and in good spirits.

Also included are dinners for every day, as well as plenty of event photos and video so you’ll be able to relive the adventure any time you want in the future. You’ll ride an estimated 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) by the time the Trek has wrapped on day five. The course will go in a loop from the Bunya Mountains to Gayndah, Gympie, and back to Bunya by the end.

If you’re interested in joining, you’ll need a registered Husqvarna 701 Enduro, 701 Enduro LR, or Norden 901. Husqvarna is also requiring participants to have a full, open, and completely unrestricted motorcycle license, as well as either third-party property damage insurance or comprehensive motorcycle insurance. A set of knobby tires is also a must.

Total cost for this event is A $1,795 per rider (or about $1,298 USD). This fee does not include accommodation, or meals outside of dinner each day—so if you have questions about your options for those things, you’ll want to ask the organizers. Registration opens on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time at the link we’ll include in our Sources.