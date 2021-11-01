Just in time for Halloween 2021, Husqvarna finally dropped the covers off the 2022 Norden 901. No tricks, we promise. After a seemingly endless stream of teasers, it appears that Husqvarna thought we could all use some full-sized candy bars in our trick-or-treat bags.

It’s powered by an 899cc parallel twin engine, which outputs a claimed 105 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 100 newton-meters (about 73.75 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Suspension consists of a WP Apex 43mm USD fork with 220mm of travel up front, and a WP Apex rear shock with 215mm of travel in the rear. Compression and rebound are adjustable on the fork, while rebound and preload are adjustable on the rear shock.

The Norden 901 comes equipped with Bosch ABS as standard (and which is switchable at the rear if you wish). The brakes are J.Juan units front and rear. A pair of 320mm front discs work with a pair of four-piston, radially-mounted front calipers, and the rear brake is a 260mm disc paired with a two-piston floating caliper. Husqvarna also notes that the rear caliper’s pistons have isolation plates for heat stabilization when you’re doing long downhill stints.

Gallery: 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901

17 Photos

Stock wheels consist of a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear set of tubeless spoked wheels. These come wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, suitable for dual-sport exploration. Additionally, fuel tank capacity is 19 liters, allowing for a range of up to 400 kilometers, or about 248.5 miles on a single tank.

Other features include three ride modes: Street, Rain, and Offroad as standard. There’s also an optional Explorer mode available. Switchable cornering ABS with Offroad mode also comes standard, as does cornering-sensitive traction control that’s adjustable for nine different levels of rear wheel slippage in Explorer mode. A power-assist slipper clutch should also come in handy as you ride. A Husqvarna connectivity unit is available as an option, which connects to your smartphone for all your navigation, phone, and music needs while you’re out exploring.

What about pricing and availability? In the U.S. market, the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 starts at $13,999. Pricing will vary by region, so if you live in a different market, it’s best to check with your local Husqvarna dealer to find out the most up-to-date information for your area. Regarding availability, Husqvarna says that Norden 901s are rolling into dealers all over the world in November, 2021.