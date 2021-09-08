After a document leak led to months of speculation, Husqvarna officially introduced its e-Pilen prototype in April, 2021. Unlike Harley-Davidson's first crack at the segment, however, Husky favored an urban mobility model over an eye-wateringly expensive halo bike. The 8kW (11 horsepower) motor 100-km (62-mile) top range may not knock your socks off but the figures suit urban commuters just fine. Swappable battery technology also keeps users on the road without the lengthy recharging process.

While the electric concept marked a watershed moment in Husqvarna and Pierer Mobility’s history, the model quickly faded to the background. Originally slated for the 2022 model year, the e-Pilen was on the fast track to the market. Of course, with such a fast-approaching deadline, the Swedish brand had to make sure that the upcoming electric motorcycle was in tip-top shape for its debut.

Fortunately, the e-Pilen was ready for the big stage when Husqvarna recently showcased the new bike at the 2021 IAA International Motor Show in Munich, Germany. While the event traditionally highlights four-wheeled vehicles, the 2021 show has taken on the more general “Mobility” title. Highlighting electric vehicles, the IAA Mobility Show welcomes both two-wheeled and four-wheeled electrics from September 7-12, 2021.

The e-Pilen's presence at the 2021 show not launches the model’s marketing push but also lays the groundwork for KTM, Bajaj, and Husqvarna’s upcoming e-scooter platforms. Many anticipate all Pierer Mobility electrics to utilize the swappable battery tech established by KTM, Honda, Piaggio, and Yamaha. If the e-Pilen can drive interest in the new electric platform, future models will have a much easier time gaining an audience.

While a lot rides on the e-Pilen's success, the example on display at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show is still a prototype. Without mirrors, indicators, or a license hanger, the e-Pilen still isn’t road-ready. However, we’re looking forward to the model's future trade show appearances, especially as 2022 swiftly approaches.