Husqvarna officially dropped its first video teaser for the e-Pilen concept in late April, 2021. Now, the second prong of Husky’s electric mobility approach is here. This is the Vektorr concept, Husqvarna’s first electric, saddle-ridden scooter. (We’re differentiating here because Husky is doing an e-scooter, as well.) Since it’s a concept, details are thin at the moment, but let’s take a look at this new design.

What I appreciate most about the Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept is that it truly doesn’t look like anything else. It’s clearly a scooter, and even someone who couldn’t care less about them would see that. However, it’s clearly got its own design language, which is almost reminiscent of a smoothed-out LEGO sculpture. Its charm lies entirely in its refined blockiness. Did the designers play a bunch of Minecraft while they were drafting, or what?

Now, I have to ask you all a question. Regardless of whether you know Husqvarna’s logo history or not, what does the company’s logo look like, to you? To me, it’s always looked like an eyeball, with the prongs coming up off the top as stylized eyelashes. Husqvarna’s telling says that it’s apparently a barrel sight, dating back to Husqvarna’s early muskets and carrying through even after the brand broke up into several different product divisions.

Gallery: Husqvarna Vektorr Concept

5 Photos

Anyway, I’m asking this because I also want to know what the headlight on the Vektorr looks like to you. Maybe it’s the placement of the Husqvarna logos on the body panels next to the headlight, and maybe it’s the way the dark bit of fairing above the headlight is shaped. To my view, the way the headlight crossbar aligns with the shape of that fairing piece suggests the Husqvarna eyeball without blatantly being the Husqvarna eyeball. It’s … kind of genius, honestly, like when a really good director manages to convey an important movie plot point using only visual cues.

The Vektorr concept looks simple, unfussy, uncomplicated, and intriguing. According to Husqvarna, top speed will be 45 kph, or just under 28 mph. Range will be 95 kilometers on a single charge, which is about 59 miles. As expected, it’s clearly a scoot meant for short-distance, urban commuting needs. There’s no mention of whether the battery will be swappable, or even removable for charging off the bike. We know it was developed as part of Husky parent company Pierer Mobility AG’s partnership with Bajaj, and shares the same underpinnings as the electric Bajaj Chetak.

Presumably, as it gets closer to production and its planned 2022 release date, we’ll learn all the details we want to know.