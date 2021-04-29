Husqvarna’s family of two-stroke and four-stroke dirt bikes are engineered to fit everyone in your family. From the diminutive TC 50 to the FC 450, the range suits various ages, skillsets, and experience levels. With summer fast approaching, Husky isn’t putting all its chips on the current 2021 batch. Instead, the brand is rolling out its 2022 TC and FC lineups to meet the riding season head-on.

Harking back to Husqvarna’s Sweedish roots, the two-stroke and four-stroke motocrossers will don a new livery in 2022. Tasteful dark blue and yellow graphics accent the white plastics and the high-grip seat cover adds a little more color to the package. Aside from the styling update all nine models also receive an all-new Brembo hydraulic clutch. The race-tested, high-performance component delivers even wear, precise action in all conditions, and nearly maintenance-free operation.

Husky also adds new low-friction seals to the WP XACT shock absorber, ensuring optimal rear-end performance in tough terrain. Of course, the highly adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology compliment the rear suspension with consistent damping and responsiveness. Other than the minor tweaks, the full-sized motocrossers go unchanged while the TC 50, TC 65, TC 85, and EE 5 minicycles only receive the livery update.

2022 Husqvarna FC 250 2022 Husqvarna FC 350

Exclusive to the 2022 FC 250 and FC 350, however, a new counter-balancing shaft friction bearing increases the service life of the high-revving, four-stroke engines. While Husqvarna isn’t reinventing the wheel with its 2022 TC and FC updates, they’re certainly improving on a proven platform. Whether you’re a long-time dirt bike rider or rediscovering the sport after years away, Husqvarna’s two-stroke and four-stroke motocross family should have something to fit you and your family.