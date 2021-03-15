We’re not even three months into 2021, but GASGAS is already rolling out the red carpet for its 2022 TXT RACING and TXT GP trials bikes. Are we surprised? Mildly. Are we excited to see the wheelie-happy motos hit the trail? You bet.

For 2022, the GASGAS TXT range features the brand’s vaunted two-stroke engine in 125cc, 250cc, 280cc, and 300cc configurations, but now they all qualify for Euro 5 emissions standards. Aside from cleaner-burning, the single-cylinder mill’s torque stings like a bee while the sub-150-pound dry weight makes the TXT float like a butterfly. The .6-gallon gas tank also keeps the trials bike light and nimble while the steel tubular frame absorbs the hardest impacts.

That lightness also contributes to the platform’s unparalleled handling. The supple suspension delivers the utmost feedback with 6.6 inches of travel at the fore and 6.9 inches of travel out back. Trials riders should also benefit from the progressive action and immediate feedback afforded by the 39mm front end and Reiger rear shock.

Gallery: 2022 GASGAS TXT RACING and TXT GP

13 Photos

While the two platforms share the same engine and frame, the TXT GP represents GASGAS’s competition-ready trim. Class-leading suspension, a carbon fiber airbox, and premium components highlight the top-tier variant. Monoblock four-piston calipers bite 185mm wave rotors up front and a two-piston Braketec binder clamps on a 150mm rotor in the rear. Declaring its trials prowess, the TXT GP even earns graphics inspired by the GASGAS factory team.

Of course, the TXT range is only offered in the brand’s signature red. Those interested should see their local dealer for prices and availability. Let’s just hope we can get our hands on one of the 2022 models before the 2023s roll out.