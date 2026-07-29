The Touratech Aventuro Gravel Carbon Is a Helmet for Almost Every Situation. And Oh So Light

The all-in-one adventure helmet, with different riding modes, isn't a new phenomenon. One helmet that works as an adventure helmet but can switch to a motocross or road helmet with a few twists and clicks. The category has been around for a while, but the competition is hotter than ever; now Touratech is making a play for the top position with its new Aventuro Gravel Carbon.

To be fair, it's hard to say what "top position" means in this category, as some helmets are still geared toward off-road capability while others are better on the highway. But from the spec sheet, the Aventuro Gravel Carbon makes one of the best offerings across all three riding modes: adventure, road, and cross.

Photo by: Touratech

What do you think?

The helmet is made from X-PRO Carbon composite material with a carbon fiber content of over 60%, meaning it weighs just 1,500 g in size L. That's right up there with the lightest helmets in this category. However, its light weight does nothing to detract from the helmet's protection, as it meets both ECE 22.06 and DOT safety certifications.

On the road, this should provide a comfortable ride thanks to its anti-vibration EPS system. The Aventuro Gravel Carbon has a flexible rubber strip in between its EPS layers that's supposed to reduce the amount of vibration that's transferred to your head, thus improving comfort at high speeds and reducing neck fatigue.

The helmet is intended to help you ride in any condition, and its ventilation system embodies this ethos. The chin vent can direct airflow in different ways depending on the weather, so in cold weather, the air goes straight up to the visor and helps prevent fogging. In hot weather, however, the air goes directly toward the rider's face. There are additional vents at the cheeks along with exhaust vents at the rear.

Keeping things comfortable inside the helmet is a 3D mesh material used promotes air circulation down to the scalp, whilst the skin-friendly X-mart Dry fabric lining should help during a long, sweaty ride. The Aventuro Gravel Carbon is also equipped with an Emergency Quick Release System, whereby the cheek pads can be removed using special pull tabs.

Photo by: Touratech

One of the more interesting things about this helmet is that it's designed to be used with multimedia gear. Standard features include an integrated mount for action cameras and an additional camera mount that can be fitted to the chin guard. This mount can be locked into four positions and rotated through 360 degrees. The helmet also features pre-fitted interfaces for common intercom systems.

This is a hell of a lot of helmet for €749 ($870), although Touratech hasn't announced a US MSRP for the Aventuro Gravel Carbon yet. Based on the spec sheet, this model should have you covered from a tour across the Alps to your daily commute and even ripping through the toughest off-road trails. The only thing this helmet isn't suitable for is track riding, but I think it already does more than enough for one lid.

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