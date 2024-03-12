A good motorcycle helmet is worth its weight in gold. More than just safety, our helmets are responsible for keeping us nice and comfy on our rides. In the ADV scene, where our journeys go beyond the confines of the pavement, helmets tend to be very specialized, as they need to be good both on- and off-road. Naturally, the demands of on- and off-road riders differ greatly, and ADV helmets need to strike the perfect balance between the two.

Touratech is a staple in the adventure bike segment thanks to its wide selection of aftermarket offerings ranging from luggage accessories to touring upgrades. But the brand also has some riding gear on offer, with its newest offering catering to the demands of die-hard ADV riders: the new Aventuro Pro Carbon helmet.

The Touratech Aventuro Pro Carbon's shell is made of lightweight X-Pro Carbon

Touratech’s new Aventuro Pro Carbon sits at the very top of its helmet catalog, making use of tried and tested tech from the Aventuro Traveller and the Aventuro Carbon2. It boasts an outer shell made out of X-Pro Carbon, as well as a newly designed peak meant to optimize on-road aerodynamics. On the comfort side of the story, the Aventuro Pro Carbon gets split vents on the chin area, as well as air intakes on the top of the head and heat extractors at the rear.

Apart from exceptional off-road performance, Touratech says that the Aventuro Pro Carbon is adaptable for road use, as well. And so compliance with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standards hasn’t been left out of the equation. The brand’s patented emergency release system further adds to the helmet’s safety features.

Other noteworthy features of the new Touratech Aventuro Pro Carbon include fully removable cheek pads and inner liner. These are all upholstered in a hypoallergenic Coolmax fabric, so it’s soft on your skin. Touratech also throws in a nifty action camera holder just below the peak, as well as an integrated goggle strap guide for convenient off-road use.

The Touratech Aventuro Pro Carbon can be configured for on-road use

Initially launched in Europe, the Touratech Aventuro Pro Carbon is offered in five color options. Choose from muted colors such as Black and White, as well as vibrant and sporty options like Core, Rally, and Sport. Sizes range from XS all the way to 3XL, and the lid carries a starting price of 528.53 euros, or about $573 USD.

For gear junkies like myself, the Touratech Aventuro Pro Carbon is certainly interesting, as it’s not every day that big brands like Touratech branch out into motorcycle gear, particularly helmets. And given the fact that Touratech is such a big name in the ADV scene means that expectations are undeniably high—especially for a helmet at this price point.