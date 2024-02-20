I’ve always been addicted to adventure. Growing up, I’d look forward to weekends spent exploring the countryside trails aboard my mountain bike, and every time I’d travel out of town to the mountains or the beach, I’d always break away from family or friends, and tread my own path seeking all sorts of wild and adrenaline-filled experiences.

And when you want those sorts of adventures at a moment's notice, my mantra has always been to pack light. Even when going on trips abroad, I’d try my best to fit everything I need in just one backpack. Even as a full-fledged adult, backpacks have become something I simply can’t live without. But what makes the perfect everyday backpack? Naturally, the answer would depend on your individual needs.

In my case—given the active, go-anywhere lifestyle I lead—well, I think I’ve found the perfect one in the Kriega R15.

It has two compartments – a large main compartment and a small front pocket for quick access.

A lightweight, heavy-duty backpack

I’ve long been a fan of Kriega and the specialized motorcycle-specific gear it offers, even talking about the Kriega Trail 18 a while back. But we need to talk about the R15, which feels ideal for the everyday rider, both on and off a bike.

The R15 is described as an off-road-ready backpack, as it’s specifically optimized to provide maximum range of motion for the rider and ergonomic efficiency for tiring off-road escapades. This means that for the everyday commuter, it’s durable enough to keep your precious belongings safe and secure on the move, all while keeping you loose and limber on the street.

I’ve had the R15 for more than a year now, and it’s my go-to backpack for pretty much everything I do. I managed to clock in a total of 35,000 miles on both regular commutes and long touring rides on my KTM this year, and on nearly all my commutes, the Kriega R15 was my trusty companion, with my laptop, a change of clothes, and a bunch of my gadgets in tow. It's never let me down.

Kriega's Quadloc-Lite system ensures optimal weight distribution, reducing strain and fatigue.

You can forget you're even wearing a backpack

Kriega’s products are all about accessibility, convenience, and ease of use. As such, it designs its products in such a way that it appeals to a wide range of body types. I’d say I’m about average when it comes to my build, leaning on the athletic side, so the Kriega R15 was a perfect fit for me right out of the box. For my bigger friends, all it took was a simple adjustment of the shoulder strap, and the backpack fits snugly. The same is true for folks on the smaller side of the spectrum, too.

Kriega’s Quadloc-Lite mechanism does an excellent job of distributing the backpack’s weight to your torso. as it doesn’t feel like something’s pulling you back at all. There are even times that I actually forget that I’m wearing a backpack.

Beyond motorcycling, the Kriega R15 is compact enough for outdoor activities like cycling.

Versatile beyond motorcycling

While the Kriega R15 is indeed a moto-backpack and excels when it comes to off-road riding and daily commuting, it’s seen action that goes well beyond the realm of motorcycling. As an avid mountain biker, I frequently explore trails, backcountry roads, and even urban spaces aboard a bicycle. And the Kriega R15 helps me carry my essentials, which often includes a spare tube, tire repair kit, a versatile multi-tool that you can use to pretty much disassemble an entire bike, and a first-aid kit—quite a heavy haul for your average cyclist.

Adjustable and ergonomic straps mean that it firmly stays in place. The Kriega R15 is so well-designed that you can sometimes forget you're even wearing a backpack at all.

On bike rides with friends, I’m often asked why I carry so many things with me. My answer is always that "It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it." Plus, I’m always more than happy to lend a helping hand to other cyclists in need of a roadside repair in the form of tools or a spare tube. Luckily, the Kriega R15, with its compact size and ergonomic design, makes for the perfect companion for all this.

So there you have it. From day-to-day commuting on my motorcycle, to weekend adventures on the trails aboard by mountain bike, and even the simplest of road trips with friends and family, the Kriega R15 is my go-to backpack.

It seems it’ll be that way for the foreseeable future, too.