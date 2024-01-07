Furygan’s one of my new favorite brands in the market today, not because the styling is right up my alley, but also because the quality is pretty spot on for the price the gear goes for.

I’ve been growing my collection of Furygan gear recently, and my closet now has gloves and jackets from the brand which also includes the likes of the Mistral Evo 3 and now the Atom Vented Evo, with the former being one of my favorite pieces to wear before I ended up with the Atom, which is now my new favorite.

Key specs before we get into the meat of the review: The Atom Vented Evo is a textile and mesh sport summer jacket from Furygan. It’s in its black-on-black colorway, and it's in a size small. Pricing varies depending on the online retailer, and it goes for about $130 USD give or take. The price I paid was closer to $180 USD given the exchange rate between the Philippine Peso and U.S. Dollar at the time. However, even if I did get handed the short end of the stick when it came to pricing, this jacket still remains one of my top picks plus a glowing recommendation. Let me explain.

Black-on-black

I look for versatility and dynamic design when it comes to motorcycle jackets and even if the Atom is all black, there is enough shine and enough contrast in the print and the materials of the jacket to prevent it from looking generic. If you want even more contrast, the jacket does come in other colorways, which include black with red accents and black with white accents. I don’t think that it would hurt Furygan to try a few colors out here and there, perhaps make a few panels white or even experiment with other color blockings. If I were to do it again, I think I would go for the black and white colorway of this jacket for a little added flavor.

The design is along the lines of Furygan’s sports jackets. Enrico reviewed another one of the brand’s pieces last year, the Furygan Speed Mesh Evo and the Atom is giving off a similar feel minus the leather, the plastic armor pads, and the stitched-on logo instead of the screen print. There are also raised elements that add a little more dimension to the jacket’s panels. A minor touch, but something that’s nice to see in a riding jacket as affordable and as quality as this.

Either way, this is my current favorite jacket at the time of writing this review. It fits sportbikes and naked bikes, and you might’ve seen it in a couple of my reviews already. It’s a sleek garment, but I feel that the black-on-black color is just a little too subtle.

Fantastic materials

While this may not be the snazziest of jackets in the Furygan lineup, the textiles, liners, and mesh panels all look and feel a notch better than other jackets in my rotation. The materials feel confident and inspiring. If you’ve ever tried on an affordable jacket and questioned whether the textiles will save your skin, you won’t get that with the Atom. There’s no crunchiness with the material, and while it is 600D Polyester, it doesn’t feel like plastic.

Furygan also touts its three-material design which includes polyester with high tenacity, mesh for ventilation, and the comfort liner, and all three layers did their job without feeling too stiff or too cheap to boot. I was able to move confidently in the jacket though, there are a few things that I think might be a problem for some riders out there.

At speed, however, I will have to knock on it a little bit because the jacket isn’t as well-behaved as I had hoped. While going at a steady pace on the highway, I noticed that the materials would rumple and then flap in the wind in the chest area. That strip of textile between the chest vent and the midsection mesh panel is to blame, but that problem could be native to how the jacket fits me. While notable in my case, your mileage will definitely vary here. If you have more of a chest to fill out the jacket I don’t think that you’ll experience this.

Form, Fitted.

This jacket is cut slim, even slimmer than the Mistral Evo 3. To think that the Mistral is already a rather slim-fitting jacket too! The Atom runs quite narrow down the torso which is good for me with my small waist, but perhaps not ideal for bulkier individuals. If you are like me and on the lankier side of things, you should get your true size. If you have broad shoulders or if your midsection is a little larger than usual, then perhaps it would be best to either try it in-store or take advantage of the return policy. Otherwise, I feel that you would need to go a size up from what you normally order.

Apart from that, there aren’t a lot of adjustment points and cinches when it comes to this jacket. You do have wrist straps, bicep straps, and a waist strap but that’s about it. I will note that the general fit is already snug enough for someone slim like me, a hallmark of most European brands, which is one of the reasons why I prefer the fit that Furygan offers.

However, the jacket could be too slim. I noticed that the shoulders were quite narrow compared to other jackets I’ve had in the past. The shoulders were a lot closer than I had anticipated which is great for me, but perhaps not so ideal for guys with broad shoulders. On that note, the midsection of the Atom is quite slim, but long in the torso so the materials have a tendency to bunch up for some riders. Really, the best case here is to try it out in-store and simulate sitting on the bike. With the slim waist and long torso, it might not look too flattering for some riders, but it will definitely work for the slimmer guys out there like yours truly.

It says “Vented” in the name

It’s a summer jacket, so there are a ton of vents all around. I’d say it’s one of the airier jackets in my collection, but since it fits very close to my body, I guess you could say that I’m not getting the full blast of air through the mesh. Still, even though it’s an all-black jacket it’s cool enough for hot days and even long rides. You will start to feel some airflow through this jacket at about 25 miles per hour which is a relatively low threshold but about average based on the other mesh jackets I've tested.

The city is where it kind of suffers. Again, the closeness of this jacket’s fit means that some panels will be hotter than others, especially in the arms where the elbow and shoulder armor sit. Furygan doesn’t use a mesh pocket for the armor here, so it doesn’t allow those areas to breathe as well as the torso or the back.

Safety Features

Furygan has a holistic array of safety features for its gear, whether it’s jackets, or something as advanced as an airbag system. As for what you get on the Atom Vented Evo, D3O on the shoulders and the elbows are present and are CE Level 1 certified. The slide rating for the Atom is also standard for the price coming in with a Class A stamp of approval.

Notably, the 600D or 600 Denier polyester is thick and should hold up to a slide, and the mesh looks like it’ll save your skin in case you get in touch with the road. Again, the materials are choice here, and all of the thicker panels are placed in high-wear areas during a crash.

Finally, for the additional safety equipment, the jacket is compatible with Furygan’s Airbag Connect system which allows you to use the brand’s In&Motion vests in case you want some extra peace of mind plus connecting zippers and belt loops to keep the jacket from riding up in case of a crash. There is also a pocket for a back protector, and Furygan also has D3O protectors that can help bump this jacket’s armor up to CE Level 2, so there is a nice upgrade path from the standard kit just like most jackets in the market.

Verdict: My Favorite All-Black Jacket

For the price, I cannot argue with the Atom Vented Evo. It’s been one of my daily drivers ever since I got it. I like how I can use it with pretty much any bike and I like how nice it is to wear. However, I will have to say that the fit is a little too slim to accommodate many more riders. I like how the jacket fits on me. I think that it’s very tailored to my body type, but not everyone is as skinny as me, and not everyone has the same dimensions as me.

I think that you should get this jacket if you are on the slimmer side of the spectrum. It’s cut very European, and there are some cases where getting the bigger size would be ideal depending on your body type. There are some sections where the materials tend to bunch up, but it’s nothing too alarming or detrimental to the jacket’s performance on the bike.

In summary, I like this jacket because it is tailored and fits close to my body with choice materials and some of the best stock armor out in the market today. I think the design is perfect for the bikes that I ride but if it were someone else buying this piece, it would have to be someone with a slim build, ideally. Otherwise, trying your true and a size up would be preferable. If the Atom Vented Evo does fit you, you will be left with a cool-looking and cool-riding jacket for the summer, and something that feels more expensive than it is.