This Hopped Up EV Honda Grom Gets How Much Range From Its Massive Battery?

In case you haven't been following this build, 3C Mini Works out of Akron, Ohio recently completed a really cool EV Honda Grom build. And the thing is, it's not just any EV swap; very specifically, it's a hub motor EV swap with an absolutely stonking massive battery pack.

How big is it? All told, this Grom now weighs around 330 pounds, says 3CMW. For comparison, a stock 2026 Honda Grom has a Honda-claimed curb weight of 224 pounds. I'm not sure how much the hub motor weighs, but it's clear that the battery is responsible for much of the weight gain on this one.

It's also worth knowing that the Mitas tires that 3CMW used in this build are super-sticky drag tires. As such, while they're guaranteeing fantastic traction on the road, they are apparently (and unsurprisingly) also deteriorating incredibly quickly. Soft and sticky tires will do that, of course. There's a plan to try some harder-compound Michelin tires on this Grom next, and additional testing will take place at that time, too. Gotta cover all the variables, right?

But that's for the future; what's the result with the tires it's wearing now? As you may or may not be aware, a whole host of variables can affect the kind of range you get on an EV. Rolling resistance (which can be affected by your tire choices) can make a difference, but so can other things including how hilly or flat your route is, how fast or slow you're going, whether it's continuous or stop-and-go riding, how much you use regen braking (if that's an option on your vehicle), and of course the weight of yourself and whatever else you might be carrying on (or in) the vehicle.

In this case, it's one guy riding to and from work on a relatively flat route that he says is about 18 miles each way. He's trying to keep the speed to normal city speeds, so around 35 to 40 mph as much as possible, give or take. Obviously, in a real-world situation, your actual speed will vary based on a number of things, including how much traffic there is, what kind of stop signs or stop lights you hit, and so on.

What do you think?

What does the range test end up revealing? I won't completely spoil it for you (you should really watch the video), but while it's not bad, 3CMW is reasonably sure he can get better range by making a couple of adjustments in the future. This includes switching to less sticky tires, and there's definitely a plan to see just how much the tire choice ends up affecting the final outcome.

But what do you think? Is an EV Grom like this not a completely excellent way to get to and from work? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

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