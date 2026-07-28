Someone's Leaving Death Threats and Booby Traps For Bikers On Popular Motorcycle Roads

Unfortunately, it appears that there's been an ongoing trend around the world to intimidate, injure, maim, or otherwise kill motorcyclists. Why? Apparently, because we exist. There've been numerous instances around the United States in recent months, as well as in the UK and Canada—the latter utilizing booby traps developed in medieval times.

But the basic principle is the same. Individuals unknown are setting up these traps to do harm to motorcyclists, whether it's to puncture tires, garrote them with strung-up wire, or block trails; these mechanisms aim to hurt folks for no other reason than them just being. And now there's a new case that just crossed RideApart's desk.

This time, the perpetrators are from Germany, and while they went more for intimidation, the police were called in to investigate not only a series of threatening messages, but also whether they left oil slicks for motorcyclists to encounter and crash due to. Has everyone lost their minds and their ability to discern reality? Is there no empathy left in this world? Cause this stuff will get people injured and/or killed.

According to SWR News, covering the Baden-Württemberg area in Germany, "After smears against motorcyclists appeared on several roads in the Rems-Murr-Kreis and the Esslingen district at the weekend, the police are now investigating."

Graffiti across the road read, "Biker die!", while another stated, "One less biker pig," among others. Nine of these were found scrawled over the pavement across popular travel routes that motorcyclists frequent during the summer months. Speaking with the local constabulary, SWR News reported that the graffiti and slogans were almost all applied to the curves of roads, places where grip on motorcycles is at its least. For those unaware, a painted section of road can become slick in cases of rain and/or when oil accumulates. However, police were told that the perpetrators, who've yet to be identified, also supposedly smeared the road with oil and other slick materials to make the corners basically ice.

"The police are investigating for dangerous interference in road traffic. An investigation group has been set up, the Aalen police headquarters said on Monday. The suspicion that the lettering was partly also applied to the road with oil or split, was not confirmed, according to the police," stated the outlet, adding, "In the meantime, the road maintenance department has removed almost all threats with a special cleaning vehicle."

What do you think?

So far, no one has been injured due to crashing midway through the corners of these affected roads. However, this isn't the first time this area has seen threats and/or actions from the public to stop, injure, or otherwise set out traps for motorcyclists, as a few years back, nails were thrown into the road, as well as other items, according to SWR News. And the public has consistently complained about the motorcyclists because, "they're too loud." That, however, doesn't give you the right to attempt to injure or kill someone.

So far, the police are still investigating, but I hope they not only find the perps, but that they throw the book at them for attempted murder. It's not just deliberate; it's deliberate in its conceit, and that's to injure or kill bikers.

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