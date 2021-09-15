With only two rounds left in the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Rockstar Husqvarna rider Billy Bolt clings to a one-point lead over Red Bull KTM's Manuel Lettenbichler. As opposed to the current Hard Enduro standings, Husqvarna unveils the 2022 TE300i and FE350 Rockstar Editions in the wake of KTM’s 2022 350 EXC-F Enduro Factory Edition announcement. However, both bikes arrive just in time to capitalize on the championship battle.

The Rockstar Edition enduros span Husqvarna’s fuel-injected two-stroke and four-stroke range. Despite the differing engine architecture, both models share nearly identical weight, ground clearance, wheelbase, and seat height figures. The two Huskies also feature the same WP XPLOR fork and WP XACT monoshock setup along with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear. The similarities don’t stop there, however, as both the TE300i and FE350 Rockstar Editions receive the same upgrades.

New for 2022, the Rockstar trims gain a Brembo hydraulic clutch and master cylinder. Up-spec Brembo binders also bite down Galfer wave-style rotors both fore and aft. As always, the special-edition enduros also gain new Rockstar Husqvarna-inspired graphics that help these Huskies stand out from the pack.

Despite the heavy Rockstar branding, riders can still pledge allegiance to the Swedish manufacturer with the CNC machined triple clamps, Supersprox rear sprocket, and chain guide anodized in Husqvarna’s iconic royal blue. The black powder-coated frame, ribbed seat cover, and gray ODI grips only add to the factory team-worthy finish. The Rockstar Husqvarna’s aren’t all looks though. Equipped with Michelin Enduro tires, a front brake disc protector, and an easily accessible premium air filter, the FE350 and TE300i are ready to tackle the toughest terrain as well.

While Husqvarna hasn’t announced pricing for either model yet, we can anticipate the 2022 TE300i and FE350 Rockstar Editions arriving in dealerships by the end of 2021.