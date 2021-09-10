KTM is fond of special-edition enduros. In 2022, the Austrian brand already launched the 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo, 300 EXC TPI Six Days, and 500 EXC-F Six Days. Now, the 350 EXC-F model gets much-deserved time in the sun with the 2022 Factory Edition trim.

Featuring a fuel-injected, DOHC, 350cc engine stuffed into a compact Chromoly frame, KTM’s goldilocks EXC-F can do it all. From tackling technical rock gardens to pinning it on wide-open trails, the base model 350 EXC-F already ranks as one of the most potent enduros on the market. The Factory Edition, however, increases the platform’s potential with a bevy of race-ready components.

KTM’s WP XACT air fork technology headlines that long list of upgrades. With easily accessible clickers and air pump, the system allows riders to effortlessly adjust suspension settings on the fly. The weight savings afforded by the WP XACT air fork also help riders traverse tough terrain and obstacles.

While the high-end front end soaks up the gnarliest off-road conditions, the factory wheels and anodized hubs also deflect the hardest hits. An engine skid plate, front brake disc guard, and radiator protectors shield critical components from debris while the map selector switch, Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, solid rear disk brake, and radiator fan sharpen the 350 EXC-F's performance.

Of course, it isn’t a Factory Edition ride without the appropriate livery and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics deliver instant trail cred. The CNC machined triple clamps, Factory seat, orange oil plug, and gray ODI grips complete the enduro racer look. KTM anticipates the 2022 350 EXC-F Factory Edition to arrive at dealerships by September, 2021. Unfortunately, the MSRP isn’t available just yet, but we can expect the special-edition variant to cost more than the $11,399 base model.