The Erzberg Rodeo has been a major hard enduro event since its inception in 1995. Sharing the same Austrian roots with the world-renowned competition, KTM has been a partner from the beginning, taking 16 wins in the process. While COVID-19 forced the Austrian government to cancel the 2021 event, KTM’s renowned 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo edition is back to do the “iron mountain” justice.

Based on the successful 300 EXC TPI, the special-edition model already boasts KTM’s Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology but adds select components to make it Erzberg Rodeo-worthy. Thanks to input from elite hard enduro riders, the 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo benefits from a robust yet lightweight skid plate, slave cylinder protection, brake disc guards, and radiator protectors.

Increased protection isn’t limited to the bike itself, with heavy-duty, wrap-around handguards shielding the rider’s digits from branches and off-road debris. The engine map switch enables users to dial the two-stroke power delivery on the go and Metzeler 6 Days Extreme soft tires can handle the most rugged terrain. However, when the trail bites back, the front and rear pull straps will help the rider pull the Erzbergrodeo through the toughest rock quarries, deepest mud pits, or up the steepest inclines.

Of course, the special-edition enduro also has to look the part and KTM doesn’t skimp on the anodized bling. From the oil plug to the Supersprox rear sprocket, from the CNC-machined triple clamps to the factory wheel hubs, orange is the new black. KTM follows up its accessorizing with an orange powder-coated frame and model-specific graphics celebrating the iron mountain.

Retailing for €12,139 ($14,807 USD), the Erzbergrodeo edition is a marked upgrade over the standard 300 EXC TPI. While the Erzberg Rodeo hard enduro isn’t on the calendar this year, KTM’s own Erzbergrodeo should bring enough off-road joy to Europe when it arrives at dealerships in September, 2021.