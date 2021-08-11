In 2020, International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) organizers canceled the 95th edition of the legendary off-road competition due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Thankfully, ISDE will return on August 30, 2021, in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy. The six-day affair will pit the toughest enduro riders against some of the toughest terrain and conditions in the world.

Unsurprisingly, KTM machines comprise more than half of the ISDE grid. To celebrate what the brand considers the “most prestigious FIM off-road motorcycle race in the world”, Team Orange is releasing its special-edition 500 EXC-F Six Days just weeks before the green flag waves. Of course, the standard 500 EXC-F is an enduro weapon in its own right, but the 2022 500 EXC-F Six Days lives up to its name with added performance parts.

Similar to the 2021 model, the new Six Days features a solid rear disc brake, floating front rotor, and brake pedal safety wire. A front axle puller allows users to easily remove the front wheel for quick repairs while the standard skid plate protects from further damage. The CNC-milled triple clamp and chain guide not only keep the enduro going but also match the variant’s signature orange frame.

The biggest update for the KTM annual model comes in cosmetic form. The special-edition dual-sport's new graphics now align with the brand’s full off-road lineup, which draws from the Red Bull KTM team livery and 1980s motocross design. If the large Six Days script emblazoned across the front panel doesn’t catch your eye, Six Days logos on the rims, handlebars, and exhaust should do the trick. The exclusive Six Days seat also bears the blue/orange color combo found on many KTM race machines.

KTM has yet to announce the enduro’s MSRP, but if it’s anything like past iterations, the 2022 Six Days should be close to $1,000 over the standard 500 EXC-F's $11,799 price tag.