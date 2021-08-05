In 2019, British custom shop 5Four celebrated the Honda CB750 Four’s 50th anniversary by creating a special-edition CB1100RS. Inspired by Team Red’s endurance liveries of the ‘80s, the Bedford-based shop produced a 54-unit series of the throwback naked bike. Honda enjoyed the partnership so much, that it’s now commissioning 5Four to apply the same treatment to its CB1000R.

Thanks to the flagship neo café's sharp styling, 5Four owner and head builder Guy Wilson was able to transform the CB1000R into an endurance replica just by adding a few additional elements. At the fore, the brand’s composite fairing was “designed to flow with the existing lines of the bike and offer some respite from the elements for the rider”. Of course, the iconic red/blue/white paint scheme runs from tip to tail and each unit earns a commemorative 5Four badge on the gas tank.

Gallery: 2021 Honda CB1000R 5Four

6 Photos

Wilson also swaps out the standard seat for a black leather unit with red diamond stitching. The Racefit titanium Growler X exhaust not only adds more back but reveals more of the CB1000R’s beautiful single-sided swingarm. Adjustable levers and billet mirrors also elevate the liter-class naked bike. To further streamline the build, Wilson tossed the swingarm-mounted license hanger for a sleeker option.

“The 5Four tail tidy has no exterior bracketry so the lines are clean,” explained Wilson. “We’ve also fitted a slim LED rear light enabling the number plate to be mounted as high as possible revealing the whole of the rear tire.”

While Honda hasn’t stated the number of CB1000R 5Fours to be produced, each unit will come with an individually numbered badge, certificate of authenticity, and the option to have Wilson’s signature displayed on the tail section. The special-edition model will retail for £16,954 ($23,616 USD) and come standard with a quickshifter. Unfortunately, Honda will only offer the CB1000R 5Four at U.K. dealerships, but we can only hope that it will make its way across the pond one day.