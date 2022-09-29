Honda Unveils 2023 CB1000R And Rebel 500 In Europe

In Europe, Honda has updated two of its popular neo-retro offerings for the 2023 model year. The CB1000R and the Rebel 500 both get slight cosmetic enhancements, giving them a more distinct aesthetic and making them stand out in the rather saturated neo-retro segment.

You could say that both these bikes sit on opposing ends of the spectrum, with the Rebel being a popular beginner-friendly option, while the CB1000R is Honda’s flagship naked machine. For the 2023 model year, Honda gives the bikes a variety of updates including new colors and refinements to certain components.

Starting things off with the Rebel 500, it continues to be powered by the same compact 471cc parallel-twin engine, and is rated as an A2 license-compliant machine. 2023 refinements include three new paint schemes consisting of Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray, and Candy Diesel Red. Apart from the new colorways, Honda is also introducing the Rebel S, a special edition of the popular cruiser that’s decked out with accessories such as a sporty headlight cowl, all black fork gaiters, and a diamond-stitched saddle. The Rebel S comes in one sleek Titanium Metallic colorway.

Moving on to the CB1000R, Honda’s flagship Neo Sports Cafe naked bike continues to be a heavy hitter for the 2023 model year, and is sharper and techier than ever. It gets a full-color TFT display equipped with Honda Smartphone Voice Control, as well as a USB charging socket under the seat. Furthermore, the CB1000R is fitted with premium components such as a Showa Big Piston front fork, radially mounted four-piston calipers, and a beautiful single-sided swingarm.

There’s also a special Black Edition available for the CB1000R, and as the name suggests, it gets a sleek and stealthy makeover thanks to an all black finish save for the silver stripe on the fuel tank. Apart from that, it’s accessorized with a fly screen, seat cowl, and a quickshifter, too, making for exhilarating, split-second gear changes. The 2023 CB1000R will be made available in a new Bordeaux Red Metallic colorway, while the Black Edition flaunts a sleek Mat Jeans Blue Metallic.