Honda hit us with a quick strike when it unveiled the Hornet 750 concept at EICMA 2021. Since then, the brand has forced the public to follow a trail of breadcrumbs, disseminating key details with calculated information drops.

In June, 2022, Big Red pulled back the curtain and shared numerous concept drawings and renderings. Two months later, Honda Italy released a tantalizing sound clip of the all-new 755cc parallel-twin in all its 270-degree crank goodness. If that auditory appetizer didn't whet your palate, the full engine specs did the deed by September, 2022.

Thanks to that series of sneak peeks, we already know that the Hornet’s twin will benefit from the Unicam SOHC configuration found in the Africa Twin and the CRF450R’s powerplants. The middleweight marvel will generate 90.5 horsepower (at 9,500 rpm) and 55.3 lb-ft of torque (at 7,250 rpm) as a result. However, new European type-approval filings reveal more Hornet specs ahead of its expected 2023 debut.

Swiss vehicle certification documents bearing the Hornet’s CB750A model code and RH12 internal designation list the same performance figures released by Team Red. In addition to the engine specs, the files also list key components and the model’s dimensions.

As expected, the middleweight naked bike will tout a six-speed manual transmission with ABS governing both the dual-disc front brakes and a single-disc rear. The 17-inch wheelset will wear a 120/70 tire up front and a 160/60 donut out back. A DCT variant didn’t show up on any of the line items, but we’ll have to see if Honda makes it an available option for European A2 units.

According to the certificates, the Hornet will measure 82.3 inches in length with a 55.9-inch wheelbase. The 419-pound curb weight, 30.7-inch width, and 42.7-inch height should cater to urban riders and commuters alike. For reference, the Yamaha lists the MT-07 with an 82.1-inch length, 55.1-inch wheelbase, 30.7-inch width, 43.5-inch height, and a 406-pound wet weight.

With EICMA 2022 just around the corner, we expect Honda to confirm or correct these specification speculations in the next few months.