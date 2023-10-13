On October 12, 2023, Honda Motor Europe confirmed the return of the Gold Wing, CMX500 Rebel, and CMX1100 Rebel in the European market. All three models continue mechanically unchanged for 2024. At the same time, all three models receive new colors for the new year.

2024 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour

The 2024 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing comes in a new Matt Armoured Green Metallic colorway for 2024, and it gets brown details on the engine cases. This bike only comes with Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) fitted as standard.

Choose the 2024 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing Tour instead, and you’ll get both DCT and an air bag as standard equipment. Here, the new color choices are Heavy Gray Metallic or Pearl Glare White. Both colors get Graphic Black details, while the Heavy Gray Metallic variant also gets brown engine covers.

Opt for the manual transmission Gold Wing, and your only 2024 color choice is Heavy Gray Metallic.

2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel

The 2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel gets two new colors: Seal Silver Metallic and Matt Laurel Green Metallic. Choose the 2024 CMX500 Rebel S instead, and you get a Pearl Shining Black bike that’s fitted with a headlight cowl, black fork gaiters, and a diamond-stitched saddle.

2024 Honda CMX1100 Rebel

those who like the look of the Rebel 500, but want a bit bigger bike, the 2024 Honda CMX1100 Rebel gets two new colors: Glint Wave Blue Metallic and Iridium Gray Metallic. If you opt for the 2024 Honda CMX1100T Rebel instead, you get a little half-fairing and a set of hard cases to make it easier to bring your stuff with you on your journey. The 2024 color scheme update for this variant features a Gunmetal Black Metallic base and a set of bronze wheels.

Pricing and Availability

The 2024 Honda Gold Wings should begin to become available in Europe and the UK beginning sometime in December 2023. If you’re after either a 2024 Honda CMX500 Rebel or a 2024 Honda CMX1100 Rebel, those aren’t expected to start rolling into European and UK dealerships until sometime in early 2024.

Detailed pricing information hasn’t been released yet, but in the UK, the 2023 Gold Wing DCT started at £25,249 (about $30,815). The 2023 CMX1100 Rebel started at £9,599 (about $11,716). The 2023 CMX500 Rebel started at £6,399 (about $7,810). While it’s not yet clear what the new prices will be, last year’s prices can hopefully serve as some kind of baseline for ballpark expectations.