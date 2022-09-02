Yamaha Announces Tech Updates And New Colors For E-Vino In Japan

Yamaha has announced a few updates to its first and only production electric scooter exclusively available in the Japanese market, the E-Vino. This scooter is based on the tiny Vino scooter, which has gained popularity in Japan thanks to its affordable price tag, cute styling, and ease-of-use. For the 2023 model year, the E-Vino offers just tad more utility, and a new colorway. Let’s take a closer look.

For starters, those looking to add the E-Vino to their collection, or perhaps use it as their primary means of transportation to get around the Japanese metropolitan districts, Yamaha has bumped up the bike’s battery capacity. Now at 12.2Ah, it’s capable of going a little bit further—though still not that far. If the previous model was able to cover 29 kilometers on a single charge, the updated version extends this range to 32 kilometers, making it clear that the E-Vino isn’t really meant to go beyond the confines of the city.

It’s packing an AC synchronous motor rated for a maximum power output of 1.2 kW. Torque output is a very beginner-friendly 7.8 Nm, or 5.5 ft-lbs. Furthermore, it’s a pretty lightweight scooter, tipping the scales at just 68 kilograms. Yamaha claims a charge time of around three hours, which, given the level of technology you’d find in other electric bicycles and scooters of today, is quite frankly, pretty unimpressive. The E-Vino rolls on tiny 10-inch tires on both ends.

Apart from the updated battery pack, the E-Vino also gets a lively new colorway. The color is described by Yamaha as “EV-like,’ according to Japanese motoring publication Young Machine, and it’s pretty clear to see why. The cyan and white motif gives off an incredibly clean aesthetic, reflective of the vehicle’s zero-emissions nature. Yamaha also offers the E-Vino in a more understated white and black colorway, which gives the electric scooter a much more retro character.

As for pricing and availability, Yamaha has set the price of the new E-Vino at 314,600 Yen, which is the equivalent of around $2,246 USD, per current exchange rates. It’s expected to begin rolling into Yamaha showrooms by September 30, 2022.