On January 11, 2021, American Honda introduced the 2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports. It’s a new year, after all—so Team Red is hopeful that we’re all going to go on new adventures. The Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 are also back for 2022, so let’s take a look at all three.



Back in August, 2021, you may recall that Honda Europe rolled out the 2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports for the European market. The American market gets mainly the same minor changes seen there for its 2022 releases of these models. For a start, the base Africa Twin now gets the aluminum rear carrier fitted standard that used to only be available on the Adventure Sports model. Since most Africa Twin owners will probably install something similar almost immediately, it makes sense that Honda opted to add rider value this way.



Meanwhile, the slight windscreen change to the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports first seen in its European release also carries over to the American version. The new windscreen is 110mm lower than the outgoing model, and also features five-stage, tool-free adjustability. According to Honda, this new windscreen offers improved visibility while also offering increased wind protection, thanks to its refined shape. Finally, Honda says that its DCT is now smoother in lower gears across the Africa Twin range, which is certainly good news for those who want one.

Gallery: 2022 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin, Rebel 500, and Rebel 300

9 Photos

For 2022, the Honda Africa Twin comes in Grand Prix Red with the same Big Africa Twin graphic that adorns the European release. If you opt for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE, that comes in Pearl White for 2022. MSRP starts at $14,399 for a standard Africa Twin, moving up to $15,199 for the Africa Twin DCT, $17,199 for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE, and topping out at $17,999 for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE DCT.

Both the Rebel 300 and 500 are back for 2022, and both are available with or without ABS for the American market. Additionally, the Rebel 500 ABS SE comes in a new Matte Silver colorway for the new year. Both the 2022 Rebel 500 and Rebel 300 are available in Matte Gray Metallic. The 500 is also available in Matte Pearl White, while the 300 is also available in Pearl Blue. Prices start at $4,599 for a Rebel 300 sans ABS, and range up to $6,799 for the Rebel 500 ABS SE.