2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Honda’s vaunted Fireblade series and the brand is celebrating with a special-edition CBR1000RR-R SP. The new year doesn’t just mark the Fireblade’s birthday, however, it’s also Belgian’s Spa Circuit’s 100th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Team Red is releasing another limited-edition Fireblade.

Belgian track day and events organization DG Sports will build the Honda CBR1000RR-R Spa 100 as a track-only weapon. In 2022, the new Fireblade retains its 215-horsepower inline-four, aluminum diamond frame, and aerodynamic bodywork, but gains enhanced mid-range power, corner stability, and corner-exit speed.

The Spa 100 edition will feature all the new improvements, but the DG Sports crew will strip the Honda of its road-legal mirrors, ABS system, and indicators. From there, renowned race bike specialist Mario Kupper will outfit the CBR1000RR-R with adjustable rear sets and new clip-ons for a more aggressive riding position.

Gallery: 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Spa 100 Edition

The Fireblade’s Showa BPF front end will get some extra support from Öhlins 43mm fork cartridges while an Öhlins TTX rear shock completes the chassis. An Öhlins steering damper steadies the rig while a Brembo Corsa Corta front master cylinder and new steel-braided brake lines deliver race-worthy stopping power.

Kupper will also equip the liquid-cooled, 998cc inline-four with a new HRC engine management system and loom. An Arrow exhaust will help the fire-breathing Fireblade lose weight and gain power and sticky Dunlop slicks optimize the CBR1000RR-R Spa 100’s track potential. Of course, protection is also key on the circuit and a new hand brake guard and GBRacing engine protectors suit the raceway.

Of course, DG Sports’ upgrades will make the Fireblade a more potent track tool, but it will also make it a more expensive bike. Luckily, customers won’t have to spend extra for a special livery, but with the standard CBR1000RR-R SP retailing for $28,500, we’re certain that the Spa 100 edition will add a hefty markup to the MSRP.