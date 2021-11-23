When Honda released the seventh-generation Fireblade at EICMA 2019, the company wasn’t subtle with its intentions. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP gained a 215-horsepower inline-four, an aluminum diamond chassis, and MotoGP-inspired winglets. Unfortunately, Team Red’s latest superbike didn’t live up to its WSBK ambitions in the past two seasons.

With 2022 marking the Fireblade’s 30th anniversary, Honda engineers went back to the drawing board. The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP retains the same 999cc inline-four, lightweight frame, and aerodynamic bodywork, but Honda slightly tweaks the platform for more stable cornering and improved corner-exit speed. To achieve those goals, the engineers adopted a 43-tooth rear sprocket, new intake ports, updated airbox funnels, and a revised exhaust mid-section.

The fire-breathing Fireblade still boasts 215 horsepower in 2022, but the adjustments make that power more accessible in the low-mid rev range. Updated electronic controls such as Honda’s Selectable Torque Control also enhance stability at lean. The revisions come just in time for Honda’s new-look WSBK lineup and the Fireblade’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

Gallery: 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary

6 Photos

The 2022 Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary will tout all the same specs as the standard flagship model, but the commemorative edition will flaunt a snazzy retro paint job. Calling back to the 1992 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade’s legendary livery, the 30th Anniversary bike sports the iconic ‘90s graphics in a white/red/blue color combination that made the original so popular.

Honda also honors the occasion with a ring-of-fire startup screen on the five-inch TFT display and a blue passenger pillion. If those touches aren’t enough of a reminder, 30th Anniversary badges on the gas tank, key fob, and Akrapovič silencer will certainly do the job. The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP may mark the platform’s third decade in Team Red’s lineup, but Honda’s latest upgrades prove that the brand will only drive the superbike forward in the decades to come.