Back in March, 2021, Honda first took the wraps off of its beautiful matte gray metallic 2022 Super Cub 125 at the Bangkok Motor Show. From the drop, this colorway was a head-turner, due in large part to its striking split red leatherette saddle. At the time, we weren’t certain if this was the look of the 2022 Super Cub for the entire world, but we were excited to find out.

Fast-forward to June, 2021, when Honda launched the new 2022 Super Cub in Europe. In addition to that gorgeous split red saddle for rider and pillion, we also received all the update details. The air-cooled, single overhead cam, 124cc engine now uses redesigned crankcases from the Japanese-market C110, paired with the new Honda Grom’s top end. Bore is 50mm and stroke is 63.1mm, which we can confirm is also the case in the American-market 2022 Super Cub 125 we’re going to tell you about now.

Know what appears to not be the same for the U.S. release, though? Although the American market thankfully does get that beautiful matte gray metallic colorway on our 2022 Super Cub 125, there’s something missing. Do you see it? It appears that we won’t be getting that very cool split red saddle on ours after all. Instead, we’re once again getting the solo saddle we’ve had for ages. Now, it is still that very nice red color, which is fine. However, there’s something about the aesthetic of that split version I particularly like, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

For 2022, the American-market Honda Super Cub 125 benefits from a two-pound weight reduction, and now weighs in at just 238 pounds at the curb. Seat height remains an accessible 30.7 inches, it still has the four-speed semiautomatic gearbox you’ve come to expect, has front disc and rear drum brakes (with the front also getting ABS), and also gets an LED headlight and Honda Smart Key system fitted as standard. MSRP is $3,799, which represents only a $50 increase over the 2021 MSRP.

Maybe American Honda didn’t think the U.S. market would want that pillion seat, or necessarily want to roll around with pillions on our Super Cubs. Truthfully, if I had one, I probably wouldn’t take a passenger on it. However, I’d still enjoy just looking at it every time I looked at my Super Cub. I’d also appreciate strapping other things to that back seat from time to time to carry with me on my journeys.

Anyway, at present, the Honda accessories catalog linked on American Honda’s website dates from 2020, and only lists a rear carrier as an available accessory for the Super Cub. Meanwhile, the main listing for the 2022 Super Cub on the Honda U.K. webpage begins with the words, “Originally designed for a solo rider, the Super Cub C125 now comes with a pillion seat and footpegs ready mounted.” Maybe it’s the most appropriate ending to 2021, though. You might still meet the nicest people on a Honda, but you probably shouldn’t be offering anyone a ride just now.