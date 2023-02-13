Have you ever wondered what’s involved with installing a TTS Performance supercharger kit on a motorcycle? If you’re curious, then you should definitely check out this video from the British specialist, and watch as they take you through all the steps to install one of their supercharger kits on a Honda CB1000R for a customer.

If you’re unfamiliar with TTS Performance, it’s a company that absolutely loves to put superchargers (and supporting modifications) on bikes. Whether it’s birthing the 372-horsepower (dyno-tested) SuperBusa (that’s a supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa, if you wondered), or cranking the already-bonkers Triumph Rocket 3 up to 342 horsepower, the folks at TTS are absolutely serious about the “Performance” part of their name.

In this video, they go over all the steps needed to transform this Honda CB1000R with a TTS Performance supercharger kit. While a lot of it involves bolting the constituent parts of the kit into place (supercharger unit, intercooler, oil cooler, oil reservoir, and so on), there are some key modifications to the bike involved. Luckily, those parts are covered in detail as well, from marking up and slicing into the stock airbox to deleting the PAIR valve, decapping the fuel injectors, and relocating the horn.

Along the way, you’ll gain important insight into the best order of operations for installation, as well as important points that need Honda Bond (or similar, and if you’re at all like me, you may also ask yourself why it’s not just called ‘Bonda’), Loctite, copper grease, and so on.

Now, since TTS Performance mechanics are installing a TTS Performance-developed supercharger kit, they have the clear advantages of knowledge, experience, and time blocked off on their calendar to complete this task in under 24 hours. If you’re attempting to do anything like this on your own, chances are good that you won’t have those same things—and you shouldn’t give in to the temptation to beat yourself up about it.

When the installation is complete, it’s time to take it to the dyno to check the installation, tune and tweak the ECU as needed, and also see what kind of power the bike is now making after the upgrade. What are those magic numbers? Stock power figures before the supercharger installation were 116.69 brake horsepower and 68.67 pound-feet of torque.

Post-TTS Performance supercharger installation, this CB1000R now makes 224.46 brake horsepower and 116.94 pound-feet of torque. Will its owner be taking it to a drag strip? That’s not clear at this point, but those figures are undeniably impressive.