Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.

Sometimes, Lee fixes things that fans feel OEMs should have done differently. In all cases, he adds something meaningful to the design conversation—and his gearhead love shows through with every sketch he makes public.

The U.K.-based supercharger experts at TTS Performance love to make a different type of motorcycle art. They’ve made supercharger kits for a number of makes, from Harley to Yamaha—but the extremely limited-edition TTS SuperBusa is an extra-special creation, developed in cooperation with Kar Lee. That’s right—people who purchase a TTS SuperBusa will have the ultra-rare chance to own a bike that bears some of Lee’s graphic design work, instead of only appreciating it as a static image.

2022 marks TTS Performance’s 40th anniversary, so the company is building a run of 40 of these TTS SuperBusas to celebrate. Thanks to all the performance modifications that TTS has made—including that supercharger, of course—the dyno currently says that the TTS SuperBusa prototype makes 372 brake horsepower and around 190 pound-feet of torque.

Each of the SuperBusas sold will be one-of-a-kind, with all sorts of customizable performance options that the new owner can choose from. These include things like Ohlins suspension, Brembo monobloc calipers, various colorways and graphics that Lee has designed just for this bike, and so on.

The original renders featured carbon-fiber aerodynamic winglets up front, which will also be present on the finished bike, although the prototype shown here doesn’t have them. TTS’ Richard Albans says they’re currently in testing, but will be a real item available on the limited run of these bikes that the shop makes. They’ll go nicely with the forged carbon fiber wheels that are already present on the prototype, and will also be included in the final design.

If you’re interested in ordering a TTS SuperBusa for yourself, you can sign up to receive more information on the TTS website, which we’ll link in our Sources.