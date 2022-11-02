Never let it be said that the folks at U.K. supercharger specialist TTS Performance like to either rest on their laurels, or apparently even sleep. Should they choose to do the latter, however, we’d imagine that they must sleep pretty well when their day jobs involve the craftsmanship on display in this Harley-Davidson FXDR 117 build. What’s the big deal? Oh, only the fact that this supercharged beastie now makes a staggering 286 horsepower on the dyno and 250 pound-feet of torque.

The video starts out with a sound blast from the bike—so you’ll want to make sure you have your headphones hooked up when you press play, please. Since this video is a walk-around tour of the modifications that TTS has installed so far, and not an action video of this bike at the drag strip or something similar, they’ve kept it short and sweet at around five minutes long.

This particular FXDR is running a Rotrex C30-94 supercharger, with a TTS Performance belt, which the shop’s Richard Albans says is good for 22 pounds of boost. After showing us around this portion of the build and how beautifully it’s integrated into the bike, he then proceeds to take us around the intercooler and both the supercharger and engine oil coolers. It’s seriously tough to see how you could do a nicer job of making these bits fit the flow of the machine they’re on.

From there, he goes around the front of the bike, showing the pipe that leads out of the intercooler and down to the rather exquisitely-finned plenum chamber. As is immediately clear without him even telling you, someone has gone to great pains to make the finning exactly echo that found on the 117 engine behind it. It’s just a beautiful visual composition, even before you start the thing up.

We’re not done, though. There’s apparently a 90 mm throttle body installed—again, just as neat as you like. To work with the new throttle body, there’s also a new five-axis CNC-machined inlet manifold that replaces the stock unit. Albans shows the new and old inlet manifolds off side-by-side, and the differences are immediately apparent. Since TTS felt that the restriction was down at the throttle end and not at the cylinder head, he feels that this modification has made a massive difference in power.

When you’re making that much power, other parts need to be reinforced in order to handle it—including the Power Comp compensator ramp they’ve installed, as well as a strong, beautiful, billet clutch basket. Evidently, someone took their bike to TTS and went HAM on the parts catalogue—but if you had the chance, wouldn’t you?