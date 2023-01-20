Honda is continuing production of its liter-class neo-retro naked sportbike, the CB1000R, for the 2023 model year. Ever since the bike made its debut, it has seen little to no updates in terms of technology and features. The 2023 model year will be no different, as both the standard CB1000R and CB1000R Black Editions only have a new colorway to show for.

Set to be unveiled in the Japanese market for on January 19, 2023, the updated CB1000R and CB1000R Black Edition will feature a new Bordeaux Red Metallic finish and a Graphite Black paint job respectively. Gone are the Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, and Matte Beta Silver Metallic finishes. Additional aesthetic tweaks include blacked out parts for the Black Edition, such as the headlight bezel, fuel tank garnish, upper and lower fairings, and muffler. There are also subtle graphics on the tank that show the CB1000R logo on the fuel tank.

On the performance side of the equation, the CB1000R continues to be powered by the tried and tested inline-four cylinder engine derived from the CBR1000RR supersport bike. It maintains an impressive level of technology, with throttle by wire technology, four riding modes, and an up and down quick-shifter. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper-assist clutch. The 998cc engine produces 143 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 77 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm.

Other notable features include 17-inch alloy wheels with machined spokes, a Showa Separate Function, Big Piston inverted front fork, and a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Braking hardware consists of dual front and single rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS.

As for availability and pricing, the 2023 Honda CB1000R and CB1000R Black Edition will roll out in the Japanese market on January 19, 2023. The standard CB1000R, available in Bordeaux Red Metallic, will retail for 1,670,900 Yen, which translates to around $12,978 USD, while the sleek and elegant Black Edition in Graphite Black will set you back 1,716,000 Yen, or $13,328 USD.