Now that BMW’s R 18 lineup includes three touring-oriented variants, the Bavarians are hitting the road in 2022. The brand already announced The Great Getaway, a guided tour in partnership with Elephant Moto that will explore Portugal, Costa Rica, and the U.S. aboard R 18 models. Now, BMW Australia is getting in on the action with the Soulfuel Escape, a four-day/five-night journey powered by BMW’s Heritage range.

For years, BMW Australia offered off-road tours known as safaris. While the Soulfuel Escape will keep the R 18 and R nineT on the tarmac, attendees will still enjoy the Land Down Under’s awe-inspiring landscape. The group will disembark from Windsor, New South Wales, on March 2, 2022. Along the Australia’s Pacific coast, the riders would only need to cover 400 km (224 miles) to reach the destination of Port Macquarie, New South Wales. However, the group will take the scenic route through Bathurst, Hunter, Valley, and Tamworth.

In order to keep the group intact, each leg of the trip will feature a lead rider and sweeper. Attendees will receive technical support and luggage transport services throughout the event as well. The fun doesn’t stop when the riders are out of the saddle either. Each package includes five nights of premium hotel accommodations, two custom experience activities, a swag bag, and all breakfasts and dinners included.

R 18 and R nineT owners interested in joining the Soulfuel Escape can purchase a single all-inclusive ticket for $3,999 AUD. The two-up package bumps the price tag to $4,899 AUD, and those that want to rent an R 18 for the occasion will fork over an additional $1,000 AUD. Registration for the group ride will open on BMW Australia’s website on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

BMW continues to grow its Heritage family with updated R nineT models and new R 18 trims. Luckily, the Soulfuel Escape is the perfect venue to show what both lineups can do on the open road.