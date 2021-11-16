BMW’s R 18 lineup now includes bonafide touring models like the R 18 Classic, R 18 B, and R 18 Transcontinental. To showcase the full capability of its new cruiser range, the brand is partnering with motorcycle tour and rental company Elephant Moto for The Great Getaway.

Based in Costa Rica, Elephant Moto frequently offers tours of Columbia and Costa Rica aboard BMW GS models. The certified BMW Motorrad tour guides not only know their way around a Beemer, but also know a thing or two about the local landscape. Now, Elephant Moto will put that knowledge base to good use for three separate destinations.

Touring Costa Rica, Portugal, and the U.S., each event will welcome only twelve riders. The small group sizes will enhance the rider’s enjoyment of all eight days aboard the R 18. Each stage will include 150-200 kilometers (≈95-125 miles), with riders exploring the open road and city centers. The separate trips will also feature an “Urban Day” in San José (Costa Rica), Lisbon (Portugal), and Portland (Oregon, USA), where participants will immerse themselves in regional culture.

In addition to the guided tours, support vehicles, hotel accommodations, and meals, The Great Getaway will also offer a vibrant social program. From whiskey tasting to live music, each evening will present an opportunity to enjoy local flavors while socializing with fellow riders. The Costa Rica event will kick off the festivities in March, 2022. The Portugal leg will start between April and June, 2022, while the U.S. will wrap up the party between August and October, 2022.

Each all-inclusive event will cost €6,950 ($7,900 USD) and comes with local airport pick up/drop off, 9 hotel evening stays, and three meals a day. If you had any doubts about the R 18 road trip prowess, The Great Getaway is ready to put those doubts to bed.