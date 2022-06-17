In the grand scheme of things, building a LEGO bike is cool. It’s something you can do at any age regardless of your individual riding ability. YouTube creator Brick Technology took it a step further, though. After all, one of the greatest things about LEGOs is that you can build readymade kits, you can use blocks to build your own stuff, or you can do both.

Folks, this is a motorized LEGO Technic motorcycle suspension testing rig. If you’re going to build LEGO motorcycles, it stands to reason that you might want to see how those suspension setups actually work, right?

This well-thought-out and executed design is also very well-edited. One motor won’t do the trick, so the guy adds another one and makes some key adjustments until the rig is working as it should do. Then, it’s time to start testing. The bike won’t stay where it’s supposed to? Easy, build your way out of it. I mean, I suppose you could do that in real life, too, but it would probably take considerably more money, time, and effort—not to mention a greater potential for consequences to be catastrophic if a given bike starts bouncing and flies off the test bed.

Of course, a miniature working version of a particular suspension type won’t give you the kind of results you can extrapolate quantifiable data from. Instead, in addition to be entertaining for a certain subset of enthusiasts, it can give a bit of insight into suspension behavior. That’s why this builder shows us a few different setups, from a standard telescopic fork and dual rear shock setup, to a telelever fork, to an Earles fork…you get the idea. At the end, we get to see how an actual LEGO Technic motorcycle kit stock suspension setup performs. (Do LEGO Technics creators put their completed projects through this kind of playtesting before release? It’d be interesting to find out.)

In any case, although as many in the comments pointed out, this LEGO setup probably wasn’t cheap—it definitely has to be less expensive than crafting something like this using real, full-sized motorcycle parts. It’s definitely worth a few minutes of your time to watch.